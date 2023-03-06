Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares!

3 reasons why I’m avoiding Rolls-Royce shares!

It could be argued that Rolls-Royce’s soaring share price doesn’t reflect significant threats to the engine maker’s long-term earnings.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price continues to fly in early 2023 trading. At 154p per share the FTSE 100 engineer’s up a whopping 63% since the start of the year.

A spectacular recovery in the global airline industry has lifted investor demand for Rolls-Royce shares. More flight activity means better demand for the company’s maintenance services, a phenomenon that blasted revenues, profits and cash flow higher in 2022.

I’m not buying

Chart showing expected aircraft numbers by 2041
Source: Airbus

Demand for passenger aircraft is tipped to rise strongly in the coming decades, as the graph above shows. And Rolls-Royce — with its huge investment in new aerospace technologies and massive installed base — could be in great shape to exploit this opportunity.

Yet I still have reservations about buying the company’s shares today. Here are just three reasons why.

#1: Green investment fails

The engineer has been building aircraft engines since 1914 and is an important cog in the industry’s evolution. But developing new technologies always carries an element of risk and its focus on designing cleaner power systems could prove a spectacular failure.

Rolls is, for example, investing huge sums in the development of engines that run on sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). Yet studies suggest that the commercial potential of these fresh technologies could be limited.

A report from the Royal Society suggests that “at least half of all UK agricultural land” would be needed to grow enough crops to supply all jet fuel in Britain. Pursuing doomed technologies could significantly erode value for Rolls shareholders.

#2: No nuclear funding

Rolls-Royce isn’t just about building technology for civilian and defence aircraft of course. Its plan to build 16 nuclear reactors, for example, could be a solid profits generator as Britain move towards net zero.

Yet a lack of government funding is threatening the existence of its small nuclear reactor (SMR) programme. Alastair Evans, government and corporate affairs director at Rolls-Royce SMR, told Reuters last week that the division risks running out of cash by the end of 2024.

He added that funding negotiations need to begin by the middle of the year. The £500m that Rolls has already ploughed into its nuclear reactor programme might also prove an expensive mistake.

#3: Big debts

The group’s battered balance sheet has improved of late as income and cash flows have recovered. But net debt of £3.3bn at the end of 2022 still makes for uncomfortable reading, in my opinion.

This could compromise the engineer’s ability to fund its growth programmes now and later on. It might also adversely affect its plans to start paying dividends again and future dividend growth.

Debts may remain high if the civil aviation market enters a fresh downturn. Meanwhile, persistently high cost inflation and supply chain issues might also scupper Rolls’ ability to pay this down.

It’s isan interesting recovery story. But on balance, I think there are more attractive UK shares available for me to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Tesco share price heading back up to 400p?

| Kevin Godbold

The Tesco share price once romped in the sunny uplands above 400p, so what are the chances of it going…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett turned £100 into well over £3m — doing this

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how Warren Buffett has managed incredible investment returns. What can he learn for his own investing…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 stocks make up over 75% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio! Should I buy them?

| Charlie Carman

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Our writer examines the billionaire's top five stock…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy the AstraZeneca share price dip?

| Kevin Godbold

The AstraZeneca share price is down a bit, and here’s why I think it's enough for investors to become interested…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 cheap stocks in a £20k ISA to generate a £1,000 annual income

| Harvey Jones

Despite the FTSE 100 rally I can still find cheap stocks offering attractive dividend yields. Here are two I'm considering…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £250 a month into the FTSE 250 and aim to retire in comfort

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £250 a month in the FTSE 250 index could build a portfolio for retirement that's much bigger than the…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The price of BAE Systems shares has nearly doubled over the last two years. Is it too late to buy…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy? Here’s what investors can do with a £1,000 lump sum

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ISA deadline is fast approaching, but how can investors who are thinking long term capitalise on the best shares…

Read more »