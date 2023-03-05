Home » Investing Articles » How to target a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA

How to target a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA

How many of us dream of becoming millionaires from our Stocks and Shares ISAs? You might be surprised how many have already made it.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just invest the full Stocks and Shares ISA allowance of £20,000 per year, and earn a steady annual tax-free return of 6% (remembering to reinvest all income). Do that, and we’d have a million in about 24 years. Easy, right?

Well, not many of us have £20,000 to invest every year, so that’s one slight hurdle to overcome.

And getting a guaranteed 6% per year, every year, from UK stocks and shares? In reality, returns will be up and down. There’s risk involved in buying shares, and we’d surely make a loss some years.

Cash ISA?

A Cash ISA is less risky. And right now, some are offering around 4% per year. That could get us to the magic million in 28 years.

So bung all our spare money in a Cash ISA and wait a few decades? Unfortunately, that 4% is only for fixed one-year deals. And when Bank of England rates fall, they won’t be able to offer as much.

I suspect it won’t be long until we’re back to around 1% from a Cash ISA. And I really don’t see that as the stuff that millionaire dreams are made of.

ISA millionaires

In the UK there are now more than 2,000 ISA millionaires. I think that’s stunning. And the biggest ISA pot is somewhere around £6m. So what can we learn from them?

First, they all use Stocks and Shares ISAs. Nobody has yet hit the millionaire headlines with a Cash ISA.

Meanwhile, Stocks and Shares ISA returns over the past 10 years have averaged a whopping 9.6% per year. Take that, one-year Cash ISA and your measly 4%!

That would be enough to make a million in just 19 years, assuming we achieve it every year and invest the full £20k.

Real life

Now, I really don’t expect ISAs to continue to generate 9.6% per year every year. But it does make my 6% target look a lot more realistic, doesn’t it?

And even if we can’t use our full ISA allowance, we can still learn from the millionaires and maximise our own life-long ISA pots. So what’s their secret?

We might expect the most successful ISA investors to be champion stock pickers, chalking up the multi-baggers year after year. But we’d be wrong.

Buy quality

No, the best investors just buy top-quality blue-chip stocks, and keep them for decades. There’s no chopping and changing, or short-term trading, as that quickly escalates costs.

According to ISA providers AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown, the most popular stocks among ISA millionaires include Lloyds Banking Group, Aviva, Legal & General… lowly-valued high-dividend picks. Shell, National Grid, GSK… most of the long-term FTSE 100 favourites are there.

The millionaires favour investment trusts too, including Alliance Trust and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Just those two together provide a diversified selection of income and growth stocks.

The secret is out

So the secret of the ISA millionaires is out. And it turns out to be not so secret after all. Just invest as much as we can in top-quality shares, and keep them for as long as possible. I can get my head around that.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »