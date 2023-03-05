Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA before the deadline

How I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA before the deadline

Good quality shares invested over many years can often be a winning combination. Our writer considers what to add to his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s just one month to go before the deadline to use my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance for this tax year. I’ll be able to add money to my ISA until midnight on 5 April.

As I still have some allowance remaining, I’m looking at how I’d invest £10,000 right now.

Investors should note that it’s not necessary to invest as soon as funds are added to an ISA. Money can sit and wait in cash until I’m ready.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Riding the waves

Global stock markets are experiencing challenging times. Rising inflation could result in higher interest rates. And growing borrowing costs often leads to a slower economy.

That said, the economy rises and falls in a cycle. And it’s not necessary to try to predict its every whim. Instead, I’d look at stock market history to provide some indication of what I could expect.

Despite a few significant periods of weakness during the 2008 financial crisis and 2020 Covid panic, the FTSE 100 has still managed to achieve an average return of 8% a year.

That means if I had invested £10,000 in the FTSE 100 index two decades ago, I’d currently have around £46,000. That sounds pretty good, but where it gets even more interesting is if I make regular investments.

Let’s run the numbers again but this time assume I invested £10,000 every year. If I stuck to this plan for the past 20 years, I calculate that I would’ve built a pot worth a whopping £450,000.

Filling a Stocks and Shares ISA

Bear in mind that the coming years might result in a different result. But as it’s an average over such a long period, I’m happy to use this assumption.

But where exactly should I invest? I could put all my money in a FTSE 100 index tracker. As the name suggests, this type of fund closely replicates its underlying shares. As a low-cost option, I’d invest half of my £10,000 in this.

But I reckon I can achieve a much greater return than the Footsie by selecting a few individual shares too. I’d opt for some smaller companies with greater growth potential. It could be a bumpy ride in the short term. But if I pick well, I reckon my shares could vastly outperform the Footsie.

Which shares?

To narrow down my options, I’d look for shares that have a strong competitive advantage. This could be in the form of superior technology or established brand. Popular investor Warren Buffett famously refers to this as a moat.

Next, I’d opt for high-quality rather than cheap. Return on capital employed is a good measure of business quality. It’s also a feature frequently highlighted by veteran investor Terry Smith.

I’ve filtered down a few top picks that I’d add to my Stocks and Shares ISA as soon as practically possible. These are Games Workshop, Howden Joinery, and Greggs. I’d use the second half of my £10,000 to buy all three.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »