Home » Investing Articles » Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit and increased the dividend on Friday.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) shares fell on Friday despite some fairly positive earnings data. The stock dropped 2.5% in morning trading, meaning the firm is now down 18% over 12 months.

The housing market in the UK may not be particularly strong, but Rightmove isn’t directly impacted by fluctuations in house prices. Instead, the company earns money from monthly subscription fees paid by customers to advertise all of their properties on the site and other advertising income.

So, is this a stock investors should be pilling into? It’s certainly something I’m considering.

Resilient traffic

Rightmove runs the UK’s largest online real estate property portal. But amid one of the most challenging periods for the housing market in over a decade, Rightmove posted a rise in full-year operating profit.

The company said it has seen “resilient traffic despite a significantly less frenetic property market than 2021″.

Operating profit rose 7% to £241.3m, with revenues 9% higher at £332.6m. Earnings per share rose 9% to 23.8p — suggesting a price-to-earnings of 22.9 — and the total dividend for the year was lifted by 9% to 8.5p a share. The yield still sits below 2%.

People spent a collective total of 16.3bn minutes on the platform during the year. That was down from 18.3bn in 2021 when the housing market was in overdrive, but 34% higher than the pre-pandemic record of 2019.

Clients growth strong

There was positive news on the revenue generation side too. The platform owner said that customers continued to upgrade their packages and to increase their use of digital products.

This was reflected in revenue per advertiser, which increased 11% to £1,314 per month. This represented the second-highest year ever for absolute ARPA (average revenue per advertiser) growth.

While we remain alert to the ongoing economic uncertainty, Rightmove is not materially impacted by the property market cycle, other than in the most extreme circumstances”, the company said in a statement.

What about the future?

In the near term, there are several positives to look at. Firstly, the firm says it’s not materially impacted by cycles in the property market, however it is the case that interest in the sector determines site visits. While housing sales are slowing, the rental market is booming in many parts of the country. And, of course, Rightmove also offers rental advertising.

The firm also said that strong ARPA growth in the second half of 2022 gives increased confidence for further ARPA growth in 2023. Rightmove expects customer numbers to follow a similar pattern to that of the second half of 2022.

In general, the fundamentals are very positive. The forecast is for an underlying operating margin around 73% this year — that’s huge. It has a strong balance sheet, impressive cash generation metrics, and a buyback programme that should boost the share price in the coming years.

So, would I buy Rightmove stock? The metrics are very impressive, but I’m not sure how the firm delivers on that expensive price-to-earnings ratio. Moreover, I’m not sure where that growth is coming from, because the company already dominates the space in which it operates.

I’m going to keep an eye on this one, but I’m not buying now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Investors should buy Lloyds shares as the interest rate outlook improves

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what BoE interest rate commentary could mean for Lloyds shares. The bank's recent bull run came…

Read more »