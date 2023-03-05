Home » Investing Articles » 3 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for a decade!

3 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for a decade!

I think these UK dividend stocks could turbocharge my long-term passive income. One even carries a mighty 8.5% dividend yield for this year!

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best high-yield dividend stocks to boost my wealth. Here are three I’m considering snapping up in the coming days.

ITV

Media companies like ITV (LSE:ITV) face colossal competitive pressures from streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon and this remains a risk for the firm. Yet the success this FTSE 250 company is having with video on demand (VOD) suggests that this could be a good horse to bet on.

The Coronation Street and Love Island broadcaster has grown its streaming subscriber base rapidly in recent years. And the successful launch of its ITVX platform in December suggests this trend is set to last. In its first two months the system added a whopping 1.5m new users, a leap that in turn pushed total streaming hours 69% higher year on year.

Analysts at Statista think the UK streaming market will show a compound annual growth rate of 8.92% through to 2027. ITV could prove an exceptional way for investors to capitalise on this expanding sector.

Today the broadcaster carries a 5.9% dividend yield. I expect it to remain an excellent payer for years to come.

DS Smith

Packaging powerhouse DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) is a share I’ve owned for years. And given its 5.5% dividend yield for 2023, I’m considering building on my stake in the business.

The FTSE 100 company provides the boxes that Amazon customers are hugely familiar with. It also supplies the ready-for-shelf packaging and point-of-sale displays in which we see products cocooned at our local supermarkets.

These products are easily overlooked by consumers. But designing and making them is an exact science, and particularly as sustainability becomes increasingly important. This explains why DS Smith has been a supplier of choice to Tesco for almost four decades.

Rising paper costs are a problem for the packaging giant’s margins. But I believe the potential long-term benefits of owning DS Smith shares outweigh this risk. I’m especially excited by the growth of e-commerce and the lift this will give to the company’s revenues.

TBC Bank Group

Rapid economic expansion in Eurasia makes TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) an attractive long-term buy in my book. The Georgian economy increased 10.1% in 2022, according to official figures, and it looks set for further excellent growth.

The business — which is focused on Georgia but also has operations in Kazakhstan — currently trades on a P/E ratio of 4.2 times. It also carries a market-beating 8.5% dividend yield.

TBC is Georgia’s largest bank and its market share of the country’s loans and deposits stands at around 40%. Earnings are growing strongly as demand for financial products takes off and net profits here rose 24% year on year in 2022.

The Georgian economy prospers when there are strong conditions in Russia. This means that sanctions placed on its neighbour by the West could hamper cyclical shares like banks. Still, I believe this risk is baked into TBC’s rock-bottom valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in DS Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, DS Smith, ITV, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to buy in March

| Roland Head

Roland Head has been hunting through unloved sectors of the market for bargain buys. He reckons these penny stocks are…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

| Ben McPoland

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I'd buy shares at 27p today and hold…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »