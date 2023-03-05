3 dividend stocks I’d buy to hold for a decade!

I think these UK dividend stocks could turbocharge my long-term passive income. One even carries a mighty 8.5% dividend yield for this year!

I’m searching for the best high-yield dividend stocks to boost my wealth. Here are three I’m considering snapping up in the coming days.

ITV

Media companies like ITV (LSE:ITV) face colossal competitive pressures from streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon and this remains a risk for the firm. Yet the success this FTSE 250 company is having with video on demand (VOD) suggests that this could be a good horse to bet on.

The Coronation Street and Love Island broadcaster has grown its streaming subscriber base rapidly in recent years. And the successful launch of its ITVX platform in December suggests this trend is set to last. In its first two months the system added a whopping 1.5m new users, a leap that in turn pushed total streaming hours 69% higher year on year.

Analysts at Statista think the UK streaming market will show a compound annual growth rate of 8.92% through to 2027. ITV could prove an exceptional way for investors to capitalise on this expanding sector.

Today the broadcaster carries a 5.9% dividend yield. I expect it to remain an excellent payer for years to come.

DS Smith

Packaging powerhouse DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) is a share I’ve owned for years. And given its 5.5% dividend yield for 2023, I’m considering building on my stake in the business.

The FTSE 100 company provides the boxes that Amazon customers are hugely familiar with. It also supplies the ready-for-shelf packaging and point-of-sale displays in which we see products cocooned at our local supermarkets.

These products are easily overlooked by consumers. But designing and making them is an exact science, and particularly as sustainability becomes increasingly important. This explains why DS Smith has been a supplier of choice to Tesco for almost four decades.

Rising paper costs are a problem for the packaging giant’s margins. But I believe the potential long-term benefits of owning DS Smith shares outweigh this risk. I’m especially excited by the growth of e-commerce and the lift this will give to the company’s revenues.

TBC Bank Group

Rapid economic expansion in Eurasia makes TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG) an attractive long-term buy in my book. The Georgian economy increased 10.1% in 2022, according to official figures, and it looks set for further excellent growth.

The business — which is focused on Georgia but also has operations in Kazakhstan — currently trades on a P/E ratio of 4.2 times. It also carries a market-beating 8.5% dividend yield.

TBC is Georgia’s largest bank and its market share of the country’s loans and deposits stands at around 40%. Earnings are growing strongly as demand for financial products takes off and net profits here rose 24% year on year in 2022.

The Georgian economy prospers when there are strong conditions in Russia. This means that sanctions placed on its neighbour by the West could hamper cyclical shares like banks. Still, I believe this risk is baked into TBC’s rock-bottom valuation.