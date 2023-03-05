Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks I’d be keen to snap up in March!

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks I'd be keen to snap up in March!

This Fool picks out two FTSE 100 stocks including a retail giant and investment trust that he’d look to buy this month.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has had a strong start to the year, up around 5%. And as such, I’m on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks I can buy this month.

Investors had a tough time in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict alongside red-hot inflation saw global markets take a hit. Yet despite this, the index flexed its strength, posting a slight gain for the year. In contrast, the S&P 500 saw a 20% fall.

Much of the same is expected in 2023. However, with the FTSE 100 posting a strong start, I have my eye on two stocks that I think would be solid additions to my portfolio. Let’s take a closer look.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

The first on my list is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). Last year was a bleak time for growth stocks as investors shied away from these riskier investments. As a result, the Scottish Mortgage share price nosedived by 40%.

The trust has also got off to a slow start year to date, with its stock slightly down. However, I like the look of the Baillie Gifford fund as a long-term buy.

To start, as a retail investor, what I most like about Scottish Mortgage is the exposure I gain under one investment. The trust invests in over 100 companies, including unlisted firms, meaning I diversify my portfolio through owning it.

Scottish Mortgage is also currently trading at around a 15% discount to a net asset value of 835p per share, which signals that the fund is undervalued. This suggest that I can access its top holdings such as ASML and Tesla cheaper than their market rate. Clearly, this is a positive.

Despite this, it’s weighting to China has seen it underperform recently as the country has struggled with its ongoing battle with Covid-19. And on top of this, with interest rates set to be hiked further, the trust could take a hit given its focus on growth stocks.

However, with a long-term focus, and with the diversification it offers my portfolio, I like the look of Scottish Mortgage.

Next

Second on my list is retail giant Next (LSE: NXT). Unlike Scottish Mortgage, the stock has got off to a strong start in 2023, rising an impressive 15%.

One reason for this is that in January the business raised its pre-tax profit forecast by £20m to £860m. This was due to a rally in full-price sales in the nine weeks to the end of 2022.

The stock also looks cheap to me. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings ratio of 12. For a business of Next’s quality, I think this presents good value. Recently, it has also looked to expand, with its latest move being the acquisition of fashion company Joules.

The biggest threat for Next in the months ahead is rising costs and the potential for consumers to cut back on spending. However, as a strong brand with plenty of experience in the fashion retail industry, I’d be willing to snap up some Next shares.

The verdict

I don’t have the spare cash to buy these FTSE 100 stocks in March, otherwise, I’d be keen. Should this change in the near future, I’ll be looking to pick up both.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

