Home » Investing Articles » 1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

1 AIM penny stock I’d buy and hold till the 2030s!

This volatile AIM-listed penny stock remains well down from its all-time high. I’d buy shares at 27p today and hold them into the next decade.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in penny stocks isn’t for the risk-averse. They’re often sensitive to any piece of market news and there’s low liquidity. This means they can be extremely volatile, with sudden movements one way or the other. On the other hand, finding the right penny stock can be a very rewarding activity.

Here’s why I think this small-capitalised company has enriching potential at 27p.

Volatile stock

Creo Medical (LSE: CREO) shares epitomise volatility. After going public at 77p in 2016, the stock proceeded to double within two years. Then it went up and down for three years, before plunging all the way down to 18p. Now the shares are at 27p, having rocketed 42% in the past month.

The stock lost over 80% of its value in 2022. The reason was fear about the company’s dwindling cash reserves. However, last month the firm announced that an oversubscribed fundraise had brought in £28.5m. And there’s the potential for an extra £5.2m from an open offer of stock.

Craig Gulliford, CEO of Creo, said: “This funding round will not only provide us with the working capital to accelerate the roll out of our core technology, but will also resolve the funding gap to provide us with a pathway to being cash flow breakeven and, ultimately, to profitability.”

This fresh injection of capital into the business has now removed liquidity concerns. Investors can instead focus on the market opportunity ahead, which I believe is substantial.

Cutting-edge technology

The company has developed a suite of minimally-invasive electrosurgical devices. All six of its products have been CE marked and five are also cleared for use in the US.

Its flagship product is called Speedboat. This device can be attached to an endoscope to cut out or vaporise pre-cancerous growths in the digestive tract before they spread. Endoscopes are normally used to investigate rather than perform treatments, so this innovation benefits patients and ultimately saves healthcare systems money.

Creo’s devices are powered by an advanced energy platform called CROMA. Importantly, the firm has started to licence this patented technology to other companies, including global robotics giant Intuitive Surgical. The company has already received its first income from this non-exclusive licensing deal (around £1.4m), and expects additional milestone payments, as well as growing device sales revenue.

These intellectual property deals with Intuitive is a huge endorsement of Creo’s technology, and the company expects to announce more such licensing deals in the future.

The stock

Analysts expect the firm to post £27m in sales for fiscal 2022. That’s from basically nothing in fiscal 2019, when its devices first started generating revenue. But the company is still loss-making, and the risk is that it remains so. At the very least, it will have to significantly increase sales next year to justify its current £56m market cap.

However, the stock’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of two doesn’t look too demanding. And with cash no longer an issue, most analysts believe the company has a clear path towards being cash generative in 2025.

Overall, I think the stock has immense long-term potential. That’s why I recently topped up my holding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Creo Medical and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Intuitive Surgical. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these cheap FTSE 250 income stocks in March?

| Royston Wild

I'm building a shopping list of top value and income stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Could these…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them next week?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE value stocks to boost my dividend income. Could these two UK blue-chip shares be…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Investors should buy discounted Li Auto shares as China’s economy booms!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Li Auto shares after all Chins's emerging EV companies recorded monthly delivery…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how much £1,000 invested in Next shares 5 years ago would be worth now

| Kevin Godbold

The retail business behind Next shares has attractive quality indicators, but has buying quality been a good move for shareholders?

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

Stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores stocks to buy in the housebuilding sector as higher interest rates and inflation put companies under…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

Could Aston Martin enter the FTSE 100?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Aston Martin could eventually be a constituent of the FTSE 100 index, and discusses whether…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are Rightmove shares cheap after an impressive 2022?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rightmove shares after the company posted a rise in full-year operating profit…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Investors should buy Lloyds shares as the interest rate outlook improves

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores what BoE interest rate commentary could mean for Lloyds shares. The bank's recent bull run came…

Read more »