Home » Investing Articles » I’d target just a handful of shares to aim for a million!

I’d target just a handful of shares to aim for a million!

To aim for a million, our writer needs to invest enough money — and achieve the right returns. Here’s why he’d focus on just a few shares.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of people like the idea of becoming a stock market millionaire. Some try to achieve it without thinking hard about which investing strategy is best for them, or how they might turn the dream into a reality. If I wanted to aim for a million, I would learn from people who have already done it (in some cases, many times over).

An example is billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Buffett released his latest newsletter at the weekend and it contains a key insight I think could help make me a stock market millionaire!

Beyond 80/20

Many people are familiar with what is known as the 80/20 rule.

Basically, a small number of things drive a lot of outcomes. For example, in any given cricket team there may be just a few players who are responsible for most wickets.

The same applies, in broad terms, to stock market investment. Buying decent shares can generate decent returns (although that is not guaranteed). But if I want the sort of outstanding returns that can help me aim for a million, simply buying decent shares might not give me the performance I need to succeed.

Instead, I want to find the sorts of shares that can really move the needle. These can be very few and far between.

Buffett on outperformance

How many such shares ought I to buy, while keeping a diversified portfolio to manage my risk?

Here is what Buffett had to say on the topic in this year’s letter to shareholder of his company Berkshire Hathaway. He started with a surprising sounding mea culpa: “In 58 years of Berkshire management, most of my capital-allocation decisions have been no better than so-so”.

But if Buffett has made so many investments even he describes as “so-so”, how has he turned Berkshire into a company worth over $600bn?

Buffett puts his success down to two things. One is taking a long-term approach to investing. The other he describes as “the product of about a dozen truly good decisions – that would be about one every five years”.

In other words, Buffett has made billions and billions of dollars by buying into just a small number of companies.

How I’d aim for a million

I would aim to do the same.

Like Buffett, I can focus on finding truly outstanding businesses selling at attractive prices. I hope to achieve higher investment returns doing that than spreading my money over dozens of different firms and praying that one of them turns out to be the next Amazon or Spirax-Sarco.

But will that help me hit my target as I aim for a million?

That depends not just on my rate of return but also on how much I invest. As a long-term investor, I am happy to think in years or even decades. But if I genuinely seek to aim for a million, the more money I can invest then the faster I might achieve my goal.

Even if my goal is much more modest, I think building a portfolio of just a few amazing companies could help me do better than stuffing my ISA with dozens and dozen of shares in an attempt to cover the waterfront!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy in March for 6%+ yields

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman examines a pair of FTSE 100 dividend shares he'd buy this month that offer higher yields than the…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

Do IAG shares hold the ticket to building long-term wealth?

| John Choong

IAG shares may have slumped after the company reported its full-year results. However, they may still be a good investment…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE about to crash?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After hitting a record high on 16 February, the FTSE 100 index has declined over the past fortnight. Are UK…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Earnings: why Persimmon shares plunged today

| Kevin Godbold

A negative outlook statement for 2023 has driven housebuilder Persimmon's shares lower today, but the market fundamentals are strong.  

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Up 18% this year, is Apple stock good value right now?

| Christopher Ruane

Apple stock has performed strongly so far this year. But as a long-term investor, does our writer think it's priced…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 250 shares with big dividend yields

| Cliff D'Arcy

These four cheap FTSE 250 shares offer cash yields as high as 7.2% a year. But which of these four…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

This top UK share is up 133% and offers a 4.4% dividend yield!

| Charlie Carman

It's rare for established UK shares to double in value over a year, but that's exactly what this FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

This UK stock has crashed 10% today. Should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

I knew this UK stock would be risky when I bought it last year. It's fallen sharply today and I'm…

Read more »