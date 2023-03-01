Home » Investing Articles » 3 top penny stocks I’m considering buying in March!

3 top penny stocks I’m considering buying in March!

Buying penny stocks can help investors generate spectacular capital appreciation. I think these particular small-cap stocks are excellent buys.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best penny stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Here are three on my radar right now.

Accrol Holdings

Buying shares in companies that make supermarket own-brand goods could be a good idea today. Toilet and kitchen roll manufacturer Accrol Holdings (LSE:ACRL) is one such business on my investing shortlist.

People are increasingly switching down from more expensive brands as the cost-of-living crisis endures. Kantar Worldpanel notes that “sales of these lines are up by 13.2% this month, well ahead of branded products at 4.6%”. It added that this is “a trend that shows little sign of stopping”.

Accrol’s revenues soared 64% in the six months to October as shoppers tightened their purse strings. And I believe the small-cap share is more than just a good stock to buy in the current climate. Value retail is tipped for further strong long-term growth as consumers become savvier with their cash.

Rising costs pose a danger to the firm’s bottom line. But the prospect of booming volumes still makes this an attractive investment, in my book.

City Pub Group

The pub industry suffered a tough 2022 as Covid-19 turbulence remained and consumers cut back on spending. Revenues at businesses such as City Pub Group (LSE:CPC) could remain under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis endures too.

Yet recent strong trading suggests the business could continue to defy the broader slowdown. Sales at the business — which operates 44 premium pubs in South England and Wales — rose 25% in the first four weeks of 2023, beating expectations.

City Pub has two big weapons in its arsenal. Its estate is largely located across more affluent parts of the country. It is also focused on selling food and drink at the higher end of the market. The kind of customers it attracts are therefore less likely to cut back on nights out during economic downturns.

As an investor, I’m also attracted by it strong balance sheet. This should give it the firepower to execute more growth-boosting acquisitions.

Van Elle Holdings

The UK will have to rev up housebuilding activity in the coming decades. The government has set a target of 300,000 new homes a year to meet the needs of a growing domestic population.

This is why I think Van Elle Holdings (LSE:VANL) could be a great stock for long-term investors like me to own. The business is a ground engineering contractor that carries out piling work and installs foundations at residential sites.

I also like this penny stock because of its expertise in critical infrastructure including roads, rail, utilities and flood prevention. Spending in these areas remain stable during economic upturns and downturns, giving the penny stock excellent earnings visibility.

Van Elle has terrific momentum today and reported record first-half revenue in the period to October. Sure, a failure of its systems is a constant risk that could damage future business wins. But, on balance, I think it could prove an outstanding buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares soar 40%! Can the rally continue?

| Charlie Carman

Rolls-Royce shares have made an explosive start to 2023. Our writer explores the outlook for the FTSE 100 aerospace stock…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1,000 in dividend stocks to start earning passive income in March

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is sticking to Warren Buffett’s principles about not losing money and investing in strong businesses. Which dividend stocks…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: my top 5 takeaways from the annual report

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the key details relating to Lloyds shares from the latest report, ranging from loans, dividends and…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy in March

| Stephen Wright

Which shares are cheap at the moment? Stephen Wright has three examples of stocks to buy in March while they’re…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 100 value shares. Should I buy them in March?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares all trade on low earnings multiples. But do the risks of owning make them UK blue-chips…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

Investing £10k in this stock could generate passive income of £800 per year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Generating passive income is easy with dividend stocks. Here, Edward Sheldon shows how a £10k investment could deliver income of…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 dividend gems I’d invest £100 in to kick off March

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a few of his favourite FTSE 100 stocks for the coming month that he feels can…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

3 stocks that could drive Scottish Mortgage shares higher in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Scottish Mortgage shares are linked to the value of stocks in the investment trust's portfolio. Our writer identifies three with…

Read more »