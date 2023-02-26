Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the 3 best small-cap stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the 3 best small-cap stocks to buy now [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Ergomed (LSE:ERGO)

Why we like it: “Investing in the pharmaceutical industry has obvious attractions. Healthcare spending remains relatively robust — even during economic downturns — as people always need to see their doctors and take their treatments. Yet investing in the companies making the drugs many of us take can be a very hit-or-miss situation, even if you’re a PhD or MD. This is why we at Hidden Winners have instead long been attracted to the companies providing these pharma makers with the instruments, lab equipment, and support services that they need. Ergomed (LSE: ERGO) is very much in that vein.

“The company provides two main services for its clients. The first is PrimeVigilance, which assists customers (drug-makers) in their pharmacovigilance efforts (the process undertaken during and after drug trials to monitor clinical subjects for adverse events that may or may not be connected to the drug in question). The other division operates under the Ergomed brand and runs clinical research services. Both these services play into a wider trend in the pharmaceutical industry, that of outsourcing non-core tasks to specialist providers. The company ticks a lot of our boxes, being founder-led, in a fairly defensive and growing industry, with its shares trading at what could be an attractive valuation.”

Why we like it now: The recent full-year trading update from Ergomed showed the company recorded another positive year in 2022. Revenue was up 14.5% in constant currency terms to £145.3m (22.5% growth at actual exchange rates) with adjusted EBITDA expected to be in line with consensus estimates of circa £28m. There’s no certainty in life, but with its order books bulging at £295m at year-end and pharmaceutical firms keen to continue investing in drug development in the areas Ergomed focuses on, the short-term outlook for the group looks pretty good to us. Plus with net cash of £19.1m at the end of December, internal cash generation, and undrawn lending facilities of £80m, there is plenty of firepower to continue making bolt-on acquisitions and internal investments no matter the economic cycle. Ergomed isn’t cheap at 30x consensus 2022 earnings, but for a founder-led business catering to fairly defensive markets with a proven ability to provide growth in sales, profits, and actual cash flow, that doesn’t appear to be a ridiculous valuation.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ergomed. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

£1k put into London Stock Exchange Group shares 5 years ago would be worth this much 

| Kevin Godbold

London Stock Exchange Group shares could have been a decent performer in my diversified portfolio and I'm tempted to consider…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 magnificent income stocks investors should buy and hold for at least a decade!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his top income stocks. Both of these companies operate in the green energy space.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let: these are the stocks to buy for passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details his top stocks to buy to generate a second income instead of investing in bricks and…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Is now-profitable IAG the top airline buy among FTSE 100 stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at IAG after it returned to profit and decides if it's a top…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

It’s not too late to buy surging Rolls-Royce shares!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he thinks investors should still buy Rolls-Royce shares after the stock soared on better-than-expected earnings.

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Stock market rally: the FTSE 100 to pass 9,000 this year?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at what's coming next for the FTSE 100 after a recent rally took…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 dirt cheap shares for a diverse investment portfolio!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two cheap shares he thinks investors should be buying due to their relative valuations and prospects.

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap UK dividend shares in this stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap UK dividend shares could offer a potent mix of capital gains and passive income in the 2023 stock…

Read more »