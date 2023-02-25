Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £200 in HSBC shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

If I’d invested £200 in HSBC shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at HSBC shares after the FTSE 100 stalwart posted impressive results earlier in the week.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

HSBC (LSE:HSBA) shares pushed higher this week after the company announced surging profits for the last quarter. The Asia-focused bank reported pre-tax earnings of $5.2bn. That’s a huge increase from $2.7bn, and ahead of the $4.96bn company-compiled average.

So let’s take a closer look at this FTSE 100 stalwart. Would it have been a good buy three years ago, and where will it go next?

Average returns

Over three years, HSBC is up 15%. So that’s 5% a year annualised return. That’s not bad at all, but it’s nothing to write home about.

So if I had invested £200 in HSBC shares three years ago, today I’d have £230 of shares, plus dividends. The dividend would have been worth around a further £25.

All in all, I wouldn’t be too unhappy about this return. After all, I’m not a greedy investor and HSBC does offer some degree of safety through its diverse geographies and broad range of activities.

Performance improves

The majority of these share price gains have come in the past three months — the stock is up 33%. That’s really a huge gain for a company that’s worth £126bn.

So what’s behind these share price gains? Well, to start with, we can observe improving macroeconomic indicators and positive events for HSBC.

One of these was China’s reopening after years of strict Covid restrictions. The Chinese economy is set to grow by 5.2% in 2023, and that’s positive for cyclical stocks — these are companies that tend to perform in line with the economy.

We can also observe an improving macroeconomic environment in Europe. The UK’s forecast recession looks like it will be shallower than originally anticipated, despite the high interest rate environment.

The recent rally was extended after a well-received earnings report earlier this week. HSBC said quarterly profits almost doubled, driven by the rise in global interest rates.

However, full-year profit fell to $17.5bn from $18.9bn. This was largely down to a $2.4bn charge on the sale of its retail banking operations in France.

HSBC is also in the process of selling its Canadian business. The bank said it intended to use the proceeds to reward its shareholders once the deal is completed. Shares pushed upwards on this news.

What am I doing?

Well, I’m already a shareholder in HSBC, but I’ll buy more stock when I have the funds available. Although I’m generally concerned that bull runs can quickly turn around when investor sentiment changes.

Broadly speaking, I see banks as an attractive place to invest right now. Valuations are low — HSBC trades with a price-to-earnings of 10 — net interest margins are strong, and yields are above the index average.

It also seems likely that central bank rates will remain higher for longer with inflation proving sticky and economies proving more resilient to higher borrowing costs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When dividend investing goes badly wrong!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I've been a big fan of dividend investing for several decades. This income-based investment strategy can go very wrong, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d invest £20 a week the Warren Buffett way as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By applying a few principles from legendary investor Warren Buffett, this writer thinks he can improve his long-term financial wellbeing.

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Is the Domino’s Pizza share price tasty?

| Christopher Ruane

The Domino's Pizza share price has been tumbling. Christopher Ruane looks at why and considers whether to get a slice…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Cheap shares or value traps? 3 clues I look for

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer wants to avoid overpaying for stocks when investing. So what sorts of things does he consider when looking…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

2 undervalued FTSE 100 shares I’d consider buying now

| Charlie Carman

Our writer identifies two cheap FTSE 100 shares he'd consider buying as the index continues to show strength despite recession…

Read more »

Athlete preparing to run on start line in a lane numbered '2023'
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’d buy in a freshly minted £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here's three stocks I'd buy today with savings in a new Stocks and Shares ISA. They could provide the perfect…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

3 attractive second income shares to add to a dividend portfolio

| Kevin Godbold

When it comes to generating a second income, shares can be a good option. And I'd start by considering these…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Investors should buy these FTSE stalwarts in March!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top FTSE stocks to buy in March after the latest earnings season caused…

Read more »