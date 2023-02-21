Home » Investing Articles » Is there a golden buying opportunity in these cheap shares?

Is there a golden buying opportunity in these cheap shares?

Our writer thinks these cheap shares yielding 5.4% look attractive right now. They may even be a bargain at 78p in today’s rising market.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m on the prowl for cheap shares to add to my portfolio in March. The problem is many share prices aren’t as low as they were a few short weeks ago. That’s because the UK stock market has been rising.

The FTSE 100 topped 8,000 points for the first time last week, enjoying its day – or maybe summer? – in the sun after years of underperformance. Likewise, the domestic-focused FTSE 250 has bounced back from its miserable 2022.

Index Performance in 2023
FTSE 100+7.2%
FTSE 250+5.8%
FTSE AIM All-Share+4.1%
Data source: Yahoo Finance

So my bargain-hunting has led me to small-cap stocks. And Epwin Group (LSE: EPWN) has caught my eye.

Discounted stock

Epwin is a UK-based door and window manufacturer. It makes and markets PVC and aluminium windows, as well as cladding, decking, and other associated products. The firm supplies the repairs, maintenance, and improvement, new build, and social housing sectors. It has a large network of merchants, plastics stockists, and window and door installers.

Its shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). At 78p a share, the company sports a market cap of £113m.

The share price has declined 26% over the last 12 months. That leaves the stock trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8.4. That’s about half the market average P/E, according to my data provider.

Yet there’s nothing in the financials suggesting to me that such a large discount is warranted. Far from it, in fact.

Robust trading

In its year-end trading update published last month, the group reported that revenue increased 8% year on year to approximately £355m. This was largely driven by raising prices to cover cost inflation, as well as bolt-on acquisitions completed in the year, which contributed £4m in revenue.

As a result, the company expects to report annual adjusted profit before tax of about £16.3m. That’s in line with market expectations, and an increase over 2021. 

I’m encouraged that the company is successfully demonstrating its ability to increase prices and preserve profits. After all, it’s no secret that the macroeconomic environment has been challenging for many UK-focused businesses.

The stock pays a dividend, with a current yield of 5.4%.

Optimism and uncertainty

Management also announced that trading in 2023 has remained robust so far. It remains confident of continued profitable growth over both the medium and long term. 

A core part of Epwin’s growth strategy is to complete selective, value-enhancing acquisitions. It’s been busy on that front recently, buying Hampton Decking (a private composite decking company) for around £4m in December. It also acquired PVC-recycling firm Poly‐Pure back in September for an initial cash consideration of £15m.

Of course, the company is facing headwinds operating in a sluggish and uncertain UK economy. But I think that uncertainty is probably already priced into the stock. It may be cheap, but I think there’s value here.

Looking forward, analyst consensus for this year is for over £360m in sales, around £20m in profits, and a dividend of 5.0p per share. If that payout was met, which isn’t guaranteed, that would represent a forward dividend yield above 6%.

All things considered, these cheap shares look attractive enough to go on my March buy list.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds dividend forecast tempting?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer's Lloyds dividend forecast ahead of final results being published tomorrow does not tempt him to add the share…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Time to buy FTSE 100 shares at a bargain

| John Choong

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting an all-time high, there is still an array of undervalued stocks. I'll be buying UK…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’d invest in with a spare £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would happily put £250 into each of this pair of UK stocks, both of which currently have a…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8.2%! 4 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 stocks could be a great way to supercharge the second income I enjoy from UK shares. Allow…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target lifelong passive income

| Charlie Carman

With a generous £20,000 annual allowance on offer, our writer explains how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 high-yield dividend stock worth buying right now 

| Kevin Godbold

This dividend stock keeps raising the shareholder payment, and the forward-looking yield is running near an attractive 4.7%.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the cheap Lloyds share price be about to explode?

| Royston Wild

Will Lloyds see its share price soar following the release of full-year financials? And should I buy the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £1,000 on IAG shares 3 years ago, here’s where I’d be

| Christopher Ruane

IAG shares have inched up slightly over the past year. But with a longer time frame, what would have happened…

Read more »