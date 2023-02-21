Home » Investing Articles » Is the Lloyds dividend forecast tempting?

Is the Lloyds dividend forecast tempting?

Our writer’s Lloyds dividend forecast ahead of final results being published tomorrow does not tempt him to add the share back into his portfolio.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With leading bank Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) set to announce its full-year results to the City tomorrow, I have been considering whether now might be a good time to buy the shares for my portfolio again. I sold up last year, concerned about the wider economic environment and the fact that the bank’s dividend still had not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Could the Lloyds dividend forecast be enough to tempt me back into the stock?

Lloyds dividend forecast

Last year saw the final dividend grow by 230%. However, I do not expect anything like the same order of increase this time around.

At the interim stage this year, the year-on-year increase was 19%. While it is a lot less than a 230% jump, that is still substantial. My Lloyds dividend forecast for tomorrow is a full-year increase of around that 19% level, or perhaps slightly more. That would take the final dividend to 1.6p per share.

Before the pandemic, the final dividend represented approximately two-thirds of the year’s total. With an interim dividend last year of 0.8p, a final payout of 1.6p would restore this historical apportionment between interim and final payouts.

If the dividend for the full year does come in at 2.4p, it would mean that Lloyds shares at today’s price offer a prospective yield of around 4.7%.

Slow dividend recovery

A full-year Lloyds dividend forecast of 2.4p per share, however, would still leave the payout below where it was before the pandemic.

The interim dividend was only 71% of its 2019 equivalent. Yet between 2019 and last year, earnings per share for the six-month period concerned grew 37%. Based on that, I would have expected the interim dividend now to be markedly larger than it was in 2019, whereas in fact it is significantly smaller.

Additional capital return

It is not as if Lloyds does not have ample spare cash. Indeed the black horse has been using up to £2bn of spare cash to buy back its own shares. I would not be surprised to see further buybacks tomorrow. The business is the leading mortgage lender in the UK and has a strong brand. Both things could help it keep making big profits.

My inference is that the bank’s management simply does not prioritise returning the dividend to its pre-pandemic level. It has had ample cash with which it could do so, but so far has chosen not to.

There is also the possibility of a special dividend. Lloyds could distribute some its surplus capital with a one-off dividend. But with management’s attitude to dividends so far and the risk of increasing loan defaults hurting profits, I do not expect such a move.

My move

Over the past year, the Lloyds share price has ultimately moved sideways: it is almost exactly where it started. Given the share buyback has led to fewer shares in circulation, that means that the bank’s overall valuation has actually fallen in that period.

While the dividend yield is attractive, I think the flat share price indicates ongoing investor concern about what a weak economy could mean for profits at the bank. I have such concerns myself. Given that, the Lloyds dividend forecast is not enough to sway me. So I will not be buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Time to buy FTSE 100 shares at a bargain

| John Choong

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting an all-time high, there is still an array of undervalued stocks. I'll be buying UK…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks I’d invest in with a spare £500

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer would happily put £250 into each of this pair of UK stocks, both of which currently have a…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

Yields of up to 8.2%! 4 FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d buy for passive income

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 stocks could be a great way to supercharge the second income I enjoy from UK shares. Allow…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target lifelong passive income

| Charlie Carman

With a generous £20,000 annual allowance on offer, our writer explains how he'd use a Stocks and Shares ISA to…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

Is there a golden buying opportunity in these cheap shares?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these cheap shares yielding 5.4% look attractive right now. They may even be a bargain at 78p…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 high-yield dividend stock worth buying right now 

| Kevin Godbold

This dividend stock keeps raising the shareholder payment, and the forward-looking yield is running near an attractive 4.7%.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the cheap Lloyds share price be about to explode?

| Royston Wild

Will Lloyds see its share price soar following the release of full-year financials? And should I buy the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

If I’d spent £1,000 on IAG shares 3 years ago, here’s where I’d be

| Christopher Ruane

IAG shares have inched up slightly over the past year. But with a longer time frame, what would have happened…

Read more »