Home » Investing Articles » Barclays shares look like a real bargain to me

Barclays shares look like a real bargain to me

Barclays shares took a beating last Wednesday, after investors took fright at its mixed 2022 results. But this FTSE 100 stock looks far too cheap to me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling mortgage couple

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares just had a rough week. On Valentine’s Day, the shares were all loved up, peaking just below 189p. But then mixed results in the bank’s full-year results sent the shares spiralling sharply southwards on Wednesday.

Share price battered by results

After nearing 189p on Tuesday, its shares closed on Friday at 173.5p, valuing the bank at £27.6bn. The damage to the stock came on Wednesday, as Barclays’ 2022 results turned out to be something of a mixed bag.

Barclays unveiled a 14% fall in pre-tax profits for last year, but most of this decline came from known events. For example, the Blue Eagle bank has set aside up to £1.9bn to deal with the fallout from inadvertently over-issuing securities in the US for a few years.

Even so, the bank’s performance was patchy in parts. As expected, its trading and investment-banking arms performed poorly. This comes as no surprise, given financial markets tanked in 2022. Yet its core UK domestic-banking business is in good health, boosted by rising interest-rate margins.

Two bits of good news for shareholders

On the income front, things are looking up for Barclays shareholders (which include my wife). The bank lifted its full-year dividend to 7.25p. This cash return is more than a fifth (+20.8%) higher than the 6p paid out for 2021 — and way ahead of 2020’s 1p a share.

Also, the bank pledged to buy back £500m of its shares. This will reduce its share base by a little over 1.8%. Over time, this should boost the group’s earnings per share, thus supporting the stock over the long term.

Barclays still looks a big bargain

For me, Wednesday’s price action seems too negative. Looking at Barclays shares today, I spot a beautiful bargain for patient, long-term investors like me.

The first point I’d make is that Barclays stock looks incredibly cheap versus the wider market. The shares trade on a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of 5.8, for a bumper earnings yield of 17.2%. This ranks the stock among the cheapest in the FTSE 100 index.

Also, the shares offer a dividend yield of 4.3% a year — about 0.6 percentage points above the Footsie’s 3.7%. Yet this cash yield is covered a whopping four times by trailing earnings. To me, this indicates that it is among the safest in the London market.

But the outlook isn’t rosy for banks

While I see deep value in Barclays shares, the immediate future looks gloomy for British banks. Soaring inflation, sky-high energy bills and rising interest rates have crushed consumer confidence. With the UK economy poised to go into recession in 2023, bad debts and loan losses are expected to increase.

But with Barclays stock looking so cheap on fundamentals, I see most of this bad news already priced into the shares. And that’s why I’d happily buy more shares at current levels — if I had the spare cash, that is!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to replace an entire salary with income from dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Through consistent investing, it's possible to replace a salary with dividend income in the long term. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce’s share price the bargain I’ve been searching for?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks dirt cheap, despite recent gains. Is it a perfect pick for fans of UK…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

No savings at 50? I’d buy FTSE 100 stocks and aim to retire on a growing passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates that even when starting from scratch at 50, it's possible to build a lucrative pension pot.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This income stock looks a bargain as profits and dividends soar

| Simon Watkins

The shares in this income stock plunged on its 2022 results, but profits and dividends soared, another buyback is planned…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

4 reasons to buy FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index hitting 8,000 points

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith continues to find value and great dividends among FTSE 100 stocks, despite the index as a whole having…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £507 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million

| Harshil Patel

Harshil Patel sets out how he’d make regular investments to a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a chunky seven-figure…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

5 reasons for and against a stock market crash this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents both sides of the argument when thinking about a future potential stock market crash, and reveals how…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 stocks to buy before March as earnings season creates volatility!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two of his top stocks to buy before the end of the month with earnings seasons…

Read more »