Home » Investing Articles » Forget buy to let: I’d target a sizeable second income with UK stocks!

Forget buy to let: I’d target a sizeable second income with UK stocks!

Dr James Fox explains how he’d invest in FTSE shares paying dividends in order to create a considerable second income.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For many investors, earning a second income is the main goal. One way to do this is by investing in stocks paying a dividend. These companies reward shareholders on a regular, often quarterly or biannually — but it’s worth remembering dividends are not guaranteed.

Another option is investing for share price growth. This could be a more risky strategy. Especially if I’m focusing on growth stocks. As we know, very few companies delivered the promised growth.

So dividend-paying stocks are the way forward for me. Let’s explore how this could work.

Stocks over bricks and mortar

I bought a property some years ago and started renting it out. My yield was near the upper end you’d expected in the south of England — around 5%.

Many of us have received marketing materials from developers in Liverpool or Newcastle promising 8% yields on their latest developments. But it wasn’t for me.

The thing is, buy-to-let has its challenges. Firstly, in the current interest rate climate, I could be lumbered with sizeable mortgage repayments eating into my margins. Equally, I’ve got to be concerned about voids — periods when I don’t have a renter. This can be costly.

Stocks offer me more flexibility. I can buy and sell in a matter of minutes and I can find larger yields than those offered in the housing market. Of course, there are risks too and buy-to-let has its advantages. For one, houses have, historically, offered more stability in value terms. The general trend in house prices is upwards.

As such, investing in stocks is my preference over houses.

Now or later?

If I had £5,000 to invest, I could target stocks with an aggregated 6.5% dividend yield in the current market. That would provide me with £325 annually. That’s a good return, and I can also hope for upwards movement in the share price.

I can also use a compound returns strategy. This is the process of earning interest on my interest by reinvesting my dividends each year. The longer I leave it, the more money I’ll eventually have. Naturally, this only makes sense if I don’t need the passive income now.

After 10 years of reinvesting my 6.5% yields, I’d have nearly doubled my original £5,000 — without taking into account share price growth. As such, I could generate at least £650 a year.

But compound returns work best over a longer period. After 30 years, I’d have £35,000 — without taking into account share price growth. From this, I could generate at least £2,275 a year.

However, as noted, this excludes share price growth. And it’s important to remember the FTSE 100 is roughly four times bigger today than it was 30 years ago. As such, £35,000 could theoretically be worth around £140,000, based on previous index performance — enough to generate £9,200 a year in dividends from a portfolio averaging 6.5%.

There’s a lot of variables here. But, broadly, this strategy would allow me to enhance my returns by investing over the long run.

For the strategy to work, I’d need to invest in stocks with sustainable yields and companies that are unlikely to disappear. I’d pick banks like Lloyds and financial services giants like Legal & General. The former offers a 4% yield — due to rise in the coming years — and the latter a 7.25% yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares at 52-week lows to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at three unloved FTSE 250 shares he thinks could be bargain buys at current levels,…

Read more »

A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.
Investing Articles

I snapped up these cheap shares this week after a 42% fall

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has increased his position in a well-known UK company. Here's why he thinks he managed to buy truly…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

A 2023 stock market crash may be coming. Here’s what I’m doing now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Fears of another stock market crash are rising, but what can investors do to protect their wealth and even capitalise…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

What's the best way to invest small sums in UK shares in 2023? Zaven Boyrazian explores the options for starting…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to try and turn £10,000 into £1.2m!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explain how he'd use dividend stocks to transform starting capital of £10,000 into a life-changing amount of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks with strong yields to buy before March!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two FTSE 100 stocks that he'd buy before the end of the month as he searches…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d spend £50 a week to build an endless passive income stream

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he takes today when using spare money to try and set up passive income streams…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £100 in Haleon shares at launch, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Haleon shares. The company was created following a demerger from GSK only…

Read more »