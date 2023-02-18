Home » Investing Articles » 5 discounted investment trusts to buy while they’re cheap?

5 discounted investment trusts to buy while they’re cheap?

Growth stocks have fallen, but some investment trusts have fallen further. Are they a way into some out-of-favour sectors on the cheap?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An investment trust will typically trade on a premium or a discount. That is, its shares might be priced higher than its net asset value per share (NAV), which is a premium. Or at less than the NAV, for a discount.

Large discounts usually happen when investors think the value of a trust’s assets is likely to fall. But if we disagree, we might be able to pick up cheap investment trust shares by looking for big discounts.

I’ve been searching for just that, using the handy filtering tools on the Association of Investment Companies website. The following five have caught my eye.

Discounts

TrustRecent
price		12-month
change		Discount
UK Commercial Property REIT55p-32%31%
HydrogenOne Capital Growth74p-26%23%
Target Healthcare REIT80p-26%21%
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust165p-29%17%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust769p-27%16%

I can see why most of these are out of favour. Scottish Mortgage invests in growth stocks, mostly listed on the US Nasdaq index. And a lot of those have been through a tough patch. Tesla, Moderna, Amazon… those three figure among the trust’s top 10 holdings. Do we think Nasdaq stocks are forever in the dumps? I don’t. I think they’ll get back to long-term growth.

Baillie Gifford US Growth is very similar. It invests in the same kind of Nasdaq stocks. And its shares have performed pretty much the same over 12 months.

Bricks and gas

Target Healthcare is an interesting one. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT), so the property squeeze will have had an effect. But it’s more than just an investment in property values. Target holds a portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes, which bring in long-term rentals. I think that focus provides safety.

UK Commercial Property REIT though, is exposed to property and to UK commercial pressures as we head into a recession. There’s a bit of a double whammy there. And it’s led to the hardest share price fall and biggest discount of the five. But is commercial property consigned to lifelong poor performance now? Or might the trust have a profitable long-term future pursuing a combination of growth and income?

I also noticed HydrogenOne Capital Growth, one I’ve never really looked at before. It invests in hydrogen and related assets, as the name suggests. And it’s targeted towards the renewable energy market, and the future of hydrogen for energy storage. I think it’s possibly the riskiest of the five, as it’s in a highly competitive business. And HydrogenOne is only a small trust, with a market-cap of just £95m.

Verdict

Scottish Mortgage is the only one of these I’ve researched in any detail, and I bought some. I expect more volatility from it in the next couple of years. But I’m happy to take the risk for what I see as its long-term potential.

The others all face their own individual risks, and investors should do their own research. But with those enormous discounts, I can’t help wondering how a portfolio of all five might perform over the next 10 years. Pretty well, I suspect.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

1 cheap share I’d buy now in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Kevin Godbold

Although I already hold some of this company's shares, I'm thinking about adding more to my diversified Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Down 6% in a day! What’s going on with the NatWest share price?

| James Beard

The NatWest share price crashed 6% yesterday in response to the bank's 2022 results. Initially, our writer couldn't understand the…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Rolls-Royce shares (and why I won’t)

| Alan Oscroft

With the price recovering sharply since October, I can see some good reasons for investors to finally buy Rolls-Royce shares…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to sell Lloyds shares (and why I won’t)

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares were off to a good start in 2023. But a weakening outlook for the banking sector is taking…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Why Aviva could be one of the FTSE 100’s best value stocks!

| Royston Wild

I’m looking for the best UK value stocks to buy as share markets rally. After my research, I think Aviva’s…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How soon can the FTSE 100 hit 10,000 points?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 finally reached 8,000 points this week, and the pundits are wondering when 9,000 will come. I'm even…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

By applying a few lessons from investing legend Warren Buffett, our writer hopes that he can improve his wealth through…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’d put 100% of my money into

| Harshil Patel

Picking just one FTSE 100 stock to buy is a challenge. Our writer racks his brain to find his number…

Read more »