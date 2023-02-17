Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1k in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1k in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

BT shares have had a rough ride for five years or more. But I’m sorely tempted by today’s low valuation and high dividend yield.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diverse group of students using mobile phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT Group (LSE: BT-A) shares have disappointed for years, but that hasn’t stopped investors from repeatedly trying to catch this falling knife. The telecoms giant remains among the most popular stocks traded on the FTSE 100, despite poor recent returns.

The company is a big wounded beast, forever being picked over by smaller, snappier rivals in the telecoms and broadband sector. They’re the lucky ones, not having to pour money into developing and maintaining infrastructure, as BT does.

It’s cheap but is it good value?

For a brief period, BT played the predator, shocking Sky by making a move into Premier League broadcasting. Now it’s hiving that off into a new premium sports joint venture with Warner Bros Discovery that will bring BT Sport and Eurosport UK together.

Earlier this month, BT reported a 3% drop in third-quarter revenues to £5.2bn, although adjusted earnings did rise 2%, lifting them to just over £2bn.

BT still carries £19.2bn of debt, which has climbed £1.2bn since last March. That is far higher than its current market cap of £14.26bn. Management has been battling to cut spending, and its merger of Enterprise and Global to create BT Business will deliver “material synergies” as part of the group’s wider £3bn cost-saving target. It has a long way to go, though.

Soaring energy prices and rising cost pressures have also squeezed the bottom line. Rising fibre costs help drive its annual capital expenditure bill beyond £5bn, while energy bills will knock £200m off cash flows.

Yet BT is building its full fibre connections “like fury”, in the words of CEO Philip Jansen, and investors hope this will finally deliver a rich seam of cash flows. BT has now hit 9.6 million premises with 29% already connected, which is better than expected, while its 5G mobile network now reaches 60% of the UK.

It also owns brands EE and Plusnet, which gave it the pricing power to force through price hikes of 14.4% for most customers this spring. And it has settled a bitter and lengthy industrial dispute with workers.

BT shares fall… then rise

I find it hard to get a grip on such a large, sprawling operation, but the share price tells a miserable story. BT’s stock is down 29.19% over 12 months, and 36.96% over five years. If I had invested £1,000 in its shares five years ago, I would have just £630 today.

However, I would also have enjoyed dividends, with the stock currently yielding 5.38% a year. That would have offset a good chunk of those losses, although management slashed shareholder payouts in 2020 and dropped them altogether in 2021.

Today’s yield is nicely covered 2.6 times, while BT shares look decent value as a result of its sea of troubles, trading at just seven times earnings.

Investor sentiment is improving, with the stock up 17% over the past three months, as it piggybacks on the wider FTSE 100 recovery.

I would have lost money if had bought BT stock five years ago, but I think the next five years look more promising and I will look for an entry point over the next couple of months. BT is not without risk, but it’s about time I took the plunge and bought this FTSE 100 recovery play.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 stocks dividend investors should consider now

| Kevin Godbold

These two stocks offer dividend investors a decent level of yield as well as the potential for growth in the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Is a booming stock market a good time to start buying shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting new highs, this writer has been buying shares. He'd consider doing the same even if…

Read more »

White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background
Small-Cap Shares

2 small-cap shares that could supercharge my 2023 profits

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about two small-cap shares that might not get much coverage, but he feels could still be a…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Dividend Shares

I’d drip-feed £500 a month into dividend shares to try for a million

| Harvey Jones

I think that investing regularly in FTSE dividend shares using a tax-free ISA gives me the best shot at building…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price sustain its recent rally?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has performed strongly in recent months. Christopher Ruane considers what may happen next, ahead of next…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Does a record high FTSE 100 mean it’s time to sell?

| Christopher Ruane

This week, the FTSE 100 has sailed past the 8,000 level for the first time in history. What does that…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

How much are Centrica shares worth?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Centrica shares after the British Gas owner posted headline-grabbing record profits on…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Collective

Why the FTSE 100 is making record highs

| G A Chester

The FTSE 100 has been making fresh high after fresh high. Can it really be wise to invest when the…

Read more »