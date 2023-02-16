Home » Investing Articles » Down 8% in a day! What’s going on with the Barclays share price?

Down 8% in a day! What’s going on with the Barclays share price?

The Barclays share price crashed 8% yesterday. Our writer examines the reasons behind the fall, and considers whether he should buy the stock.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Yesterday, the Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price suffered its biggest one day loss since Russia invaded Ukraine. It appears as though investors were unimpressed with the bank’s 2022 results, which were released earlier that day.

But sometimes, one person’s trash is another’s treasure. I wonder if this is the case with shares of the FTSE 100‘s third-largest bank?

Disappointing results

When looking at the results, the number 14 keeps cropping up.

Although total income was 14% higher than in 2021, so were operating expenses. This resulted in profit before tax being 14% lower.

Measure2021 (£bn)2022 (£bn)Change (%)
Total income21.9424.96+ 14
Operating expenses14.6616.73+ 14
Profit before tax8.187.01– 14

Analysts had been forecasting earnings of £7.2bn, which probably explains the dramatic fall in the share price.

Barclays earns 70% of its revenue from outside the UK. Even with the dollar appreciating 10% against sterling, the bank was unable to meet earnings expectations.

And the return on shareholders’ equity fell from 13.1% in 2021 to 10.1% in 2022. Although above the board’s medium-term target of 10%, the reduction is significant.

Good news?

However, after taking a closer look at the results, I believe there are reasons to be optimistic.

Included within operating expenses were litigation and conduct costs. These were £1.2bn higher in 2022, largely due to fines and compensation paid in connection with the over-issuance of securities in the US. Although this is clearly a failure of internal controls — and reflects poorly on management — I don’t think this will be repeated.

The bank’s directors also expect the net interest margin (NIM) to increase this year. NIM reflects the difference between the interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits.

It’s forecasting its NIM in the UK to be in excess of 3.2% in 2023, compared to 2.86% last year. Based on current levels of UK customer assets of £206bn, this could generate an additional £0.7bn of income this year.

Also, the sudden fall in the share price means the stock is presently yielding more than the FTSE 100 average. The final dividend for 2022 will be 7.25p. If repeated in 2023, this implies a current yield of 4.3%.

Bad loans

One area I need to keep a close eye on is bad loans. With a gloomy economic backdrop, the risk increases of customers being unable to repay their borrowings.

Each quarter management makes an assessment as to the quality of the bank’s loans. If they believe there’s an increased chance of non-payment, they will include an impairment charge in the accounts. If the risk of default is perceived to be falling, a credit (income) is booked.

In common with most banks, Barclays’ impairment charge is increasing.

Impairment (£m)Q1 2021Q2 2021Q3 2021Q4 2021Q1 2022Q2 2022Q3 2022Q4 2022
(Charge) / Credit (55)797(120)31(141)(200)(381)(498)

What do I think?

Personally, I think the dramatic fall in the Barclays share price is a bit of a market over-reaction. It’s now close to where it was six months ago.

With an exceptional charge in 2022 of around £1bn, and rising interest rates across the globe, 2023 should be a better year for the bank.

However, I already own shares in Lloyds Bank. And, I believe in the virtues of diversification. For that reason alone, I won’t be buying a stake in Barclays.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has just reached 8,000! When will it hit 9,000?

| James Beard

Yesterday, for the first time, the FTSE 100 broke through the 8,000 barrier. Here's why I think the rally still…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’ve been loading up on Alphabet stock while it’s cheap

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying Alphabet stock for his portfolio lately. Here's why he reckons it could turn out to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 bargain-basement growth stocks I’m thinking about buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two growth stocks that have fallen significantly over the past year into potentially undervalued territory.

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy today!

| Ben McPoland

This top FTSE 250 fund hasn't reduced its payout since 1938. Here's why I'd buy it today to aim for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These three FTSE 100 stocks have huge upside

| Ryan Hogg

Ryan Hogg identifies a trio of FTSE 100 stocks that not only pay a dividend yield of more than 2%…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

I had £1,890 available to invest for passive income. Here’s what I did next!

| Royston Wild

I just invested in a high-performing investment fund to help supercharge my passive income. Here's why I think I'm onto…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I try to find the right stocks to buy for my pension

| Christopher Ruane

When investing for retirement over a long time frame, how does our writer filter for possible stocks to buy? Here…

Read more »