Home » Investing Articles » As the FTSE breaks 8,000, here’s how I’m sniffing out cheap shares

As the FTSE breaks 8,000, here’s how I’m sniffing out cheap shares

The FTSE 100 hitting its all-time high doesn’t mean shares are overvalued. Here’s how I’m looking for cheap shares to add to my portfolio.

Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 reached a new all-time high yesterday of over 8,000. This means the combined value of shares in the 100 biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange is higher than ever. But that doesn’t mean they’re overvalued. In fact, I’ve got good reason to think there are lots of cheap shares on offer right now.

Footsie looking cheap?

A great starting point to sniff out cheap shares is to use the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio). This tells us how much it costs to buy a share of a company compared to the earnings the company makes. A share cost £13 and the earnings per share is £1 over the last 12 months? That’s a P/E ratio of 13. 

With a P/E ratio of 13, I might expect a company takes 13 years to return my stake in earnings.

So what’s a good ratio? Well, I can compare the P/E ratio to the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio, which is a 10-year average of the P/E ratio (sometimes called a P/E 10 ratio). This table shows the data for the FTSE 100, along with a comparison of the US S&P 500

FTSE 100S&P 500
P/E ratio14.219.2
CAPE22.729.7

This tells me the FTSE 100 valuations are looking cheap compared to their recent historical average, and also compared to US stocks. And I can use the same process to find cheap shares – undervalued companies that might offer excellent long-term returns. 

Three potential gems

Industrial metals and mining firm Glencore trades at an extremely low P/E ratio of 5.31. Mining is a mature industry with less room for growth, so I would expect it to be lower. But the P/Es of similar firms like Rio Tinto at 6.87 or Anglo American at 9.43 show that this might be a good investment. Combine this with increasing revenues and a healthy 4.4% dividend and it seems like Glencore may be undervalued.

Multinational oil and gas behemoth Shell has a P/E of 5.33. It’s a company that’s not popular with investors who follow ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) guidance to make ethical stock choices. For this reason, and the incentive to move away from fossil fuels in the future, the figure in this case might be low because it’s pricing in future problems.

Looking towards the FTSE 250 with smaller-cap stocks, the British media company ITV has a P/E ratio of just 7.48 while also offering an extremely attractive dividend of 5.6% to shareholders. The problem? The supposed upcoming recession will affect its ad revenues, and the company has high debt due to an investment in its new streaming service ITVX – a service that could prove to be a big winner down the line, however.

Not a foolproof strategy

It’s important to bear in mind that looking at price-to-earnings is just a starting point. Sometimes there’s a good reason the share price is cheap. For example, a company might have high levels of debt. But I’m convinced that in spite of the FTSE 100 hitting 8,000, there are still lots of cheap shares available in the UK right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Down 8% in a day! What’s going on with the Barclays share price?

| James Beard

The Barclays share price crashed 8% yesterday. Our writer examines the reasons behind the fall, and considers whether he should…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 has just reached 8,000! When will it hit 9,000?

| James Beard

Yesterday, for the first time, the FTSE 100 broke through the 8,000 barrier. Here's why I think the rally still…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

I’ve been loading up on Alphabet stock while it’s cheap

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been buying Alphabet stock for his portfolio lately. Here's why he reckons it could turn out to…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

2 bargain-basement growth stocks I’m thinking about buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two growth stocks that have fallen significantly over the past year into potentially undervalued territory.

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 dividend stock I’d buy today!

| Ben McPoland

This top FTSE 250 fund hasn't reduced its payout since 1938. Here's why I'd buy it today to aim for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

These three FTSE 100 stocks have huge upside

| Ryan Hogg

Ryan Hogg identifies a trio of FTSE 100 stocks that not only pay a dividend yield of more than 2%…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

I had £1,890 available to invest for passive income. Here’s what I did next!

| Royston Wild

I just invested in a high-performing investment fund to help supercharge my passive income. Here's why I think I'm onto…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Stock pick: Tesco vs Sainsbury’s

| John Choong

With supermarket stocks rebounding from their 2022 lows, I’ll be assessing whether Tesco or Sainsbury's is the better pick for…

Read more »