Home » Investing Articles » The Cineworld share price just jumped. Should I buy?

The Cineworld share price just jumped. Should I buy?

A sudden leap in the Cineworld share price this week has not convinced this writer to add the company to his portfolio. Here’s why he’s not buying.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Long-suffering shareholders in Cineworld (LSE: CINE) may have had a glimmer of hope yesterday. At one point during the day’s stock market session, the Cineworld share price was up by over a quarter.

That jump followed rumours that the struggling multiplex operator could be subject to a takeover bid from rival Vue International. Cineworld made no comment on those rumours.

Whether or not an offer from Vue does materialise, ought I to buy into Cineworld now? After all, the shares trade for just pennies after losing 87% of their value in the past year.

Massive business challenges

I do not see the Cineworld share price as a bargain. In fact I think it could turn out to be the opposite of a bargain: a value trap. That is what investors call a share that looks cheap but later sees its price fall further.

The company does have some things going for it. It has thousands of screens in multiple markets and long experience of running cinema chains. That may indeed be attractive to an acquirer. It could also form the basis of a successful business for Cineworld, which made post-tax profits of $180m back in 2019 before its business was hit by pandemic restrictions.

But I see a massive problem for Cineworld, which is its debt pile.

The business has over $8bn of net debt. So even if cinema attendance keeps recovering and the business turns a profit, I am doubtful about its prospects as a standalone operation.

Potential takeover target?

That seems to be the view of Cineworld itself, which has been examining the options of selling parts of its business.

So I would not be surprised if there are more rumours of possible suitors. After all, putting aside its debt, Cineworld has some very attractive assets. If a firm bid materialises, or just a credible rumour, that could help drive up the Cineworld share price again.

But that does not tempt me at all to invest, for two reasons.

Creditor priority

The first is a strategic reason based on my approach to long-term investing.

I am not a momentum-based trader, hoping to benefit from possible jumps in a share price caused by news flow. Instead, I seek to purchase stakes in what I think are great businesses selling at attractive prices and hold them for years. While Cineworld could have the makings of an excellent business, with its current balance sheet I see it right now as a terrible business.

A takeover offer might not push up the Cineworld share price anyway.

To me, it looks like a buyer’s market. Potential suitors know that Cineworld is on the ropes and many of them are hardly flush with cash themselves. Meanwhile, Cineworld has a line of creditors out the door who would have priority over shareholders in any bankruptcy proceedings.

Possible wipeout

Even if a purchaser is found for some (or all) assets, the proceeds may well all go to lenders. The shares could end up going to zero.

Cineworld has repeatedly warned that shareholders could be left with nothing in its restructuring process. I will not be going anywhere near the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

This good news could boost Rolls-Royce shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares are up two-thirds since crashing below 65p in September. They are also up 25% over six months, but…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy Legal & General shares today

| Alan Oscroft

Here's why I think Legal & General shares could turn out to be a profitable buy for contrarian investors seeking…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are still on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them today

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 stocks could be exceptional buys for fans of value shares. I think they could deliver…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears 8,000, here’s what I’m doing with my portfolio

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 continues to nudge past record highs. How is this writer positioning his portfolio in light of the…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

I’m falling in love with dividend shares!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer is a gold digger when it comes to owning dividend shares! But he wants to get to know…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Does Sainsbury’s share price make the stock a no-brainer?

| Kevin Godbold

By some measures the current Sainsbury's share price assigns an undemanding valuation to the business, so should I buy the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Trading in pennies, is the Vodafone share price about to take off?

| Christopher Ruane

Could a new development help push the Vodafone share price upwards? Shareholder Christopher Ruane thinks so. Here's why he's not…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Earnings: here’s what’s happening to TUI shares

| Alan Oscroft

TUI shares were hammered during the pandemic. But Q1 figures show passenger numbers growing, and we could see profit this…

Read more »