Home » Investing Articles » BP shares: a buy for massive passive income?

BP shares: a buy for massive passive income?

BP shares had a solid 2022 and could be in for another strong year. As such, the stock may be a good buy for solid growth and passive income.

John Choong
More Insight
Latest posts by John Choong (see all)
Published
| More on:
White female supervisor working at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE:BP) share price is up by almost 200% since October 2020, and has ripped even higher over the past week thanks to another solid quarter of profits. With its solid dividend yield and large share buyback programme, I may buy BP stock for passive income and prospective medium-term growth.

Big barrels of profits

Although BP’s results missed analysts’ expectations, record profits were jubilant enough to spark a rally in the stock. Annual profits doubled to $27.6bn from $12.8bn. As a result, BP pledged an increase in dividends and a further $2.75bn in share buybacks.

MetricsQ4 2022Q3 2022Growth
Total revenues and other income$70.36bn$57.81bn22%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)$3.50-$0.69607%
Data sources: BP

Additionally, the board upgraded the company’s medium-to-long-term guidance. The oil giant is now anticipating EBITDA of $46bn to $49bn (from $38bn) in 2025, and $51bn to $56bn (from $39bn to $46bn) in 2030. Nonetheless, this is based on the assumption that oil continues to trade at a minimum of $70 per barrel.

Fuelling strong prices

That said, critics say that it’s overly optimistic to project oil prices to remain elevated for such a prolonged period. After all, oil was averaging around $55 per barrel before the pandemic, hence why BP shares were stagnant for the most part over the last decade. Even so, I can see oil prices remaining high for the foreseeable future for several reasons.

For one, the lack of storage infrastructure for renewables remains a challenge for it becoming a primary source of energy. Secondly, sanctions on Russia aren’t expected to be lifted anytime soon. Moreover, OPEC doesn’t seem inclined to ramp up production volumes either, keeping prices elevated. And with BP pledging an additional $8bn in capital expenditure to expand its oil and gas operations, it seems pretty evident that fossil fuels are here to stay, at least until 2030.

These all act as tailwinds for BP shares to continue their strong price action, which will be further boosted by larger profits and bigger dividends.

BP Dividend History.
Data source: BP

Rigorous financials

Are BP shares a buy for me then? Well, the company has excellent shareholder returns and a strong balance sheet, paired with declining levels of debt. These metrics are always positive signs of a good investment.

BP Financials.
Data source: Simply Wall St

Having said that, there are risks associated with investing in oil. For instance, any softening of tensions between the West and Russia could send prices lower. Hence, it’s no surprise to see Jefferies being skeptical of the firm’s EBITDA estimates. The investment bank isn’t bullish on oil prices staying above $70 per barrel over the medium term.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming consensus remains positive, especially given the tailwinds associated with China’s reopening, a shallow global recession, and a stubborn OPEC. As such, Goldman Sachs forecasts oil prices to top $100 per barrel by the end of the year. This sentiment is shared by Barclays and RBC too, as they rate BP shares a ‘buy’ with an average price target of £8.25. This presents a 45% upside from current levels, which makes sense given the stock’s rather cheap valuation multiples.

MetricsBPIndustry average
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio1.80.9
Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio0.51.1
Forward price-to-sales (FP/S) ratio0.51.2
Forward price-to-earnings (FP/E) ratio6.68.6
Data source: Simply Wall St

With all that in mind, I think BP shares are certainly a lucrative investment. However, investing in them also leaves my money in the fate of several government entities in an extremely volatile geopolitical environment. For those reasons, I’d rather invest in other stocks with brighter long-term prospects and a higher margin of safety and certainty.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Choong has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

I’ve invested in these two UK shares for their passive income promise

| John Maslen

John Maslen has identified two ideal stocks for long-term gains as he takes inspiration from Warren Buffett on the importance…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 live: market movers on Tuesday 14th February

| Sam Robson

What happened in early trade when markets went live today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Scottish Mortgage shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

The return from Scottish Mortgage shares over the past 10 years is an excellent example of why I should focus…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is this stock the FTSE’s biggest bargain right now?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Harbour Energy is either a stonking bargain or a massive value trap. I’ve dug deeper to see if it’s worth…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Why I’m still in love with Persimmon shares

| James Beard

On Valentine's Day, I reflect on my relationship with Persimmon shares. Although there might be some difficult times ahead, I…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Just how low could the Darktrace share price go?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he thinks recent results and institutional scepticism could continue to hurt the Darktrace share price.

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Collective

Hands off our ISAs

| Owain Bennallack

Here are my 10 main objections to the Resolution Foundation think tank's proposal to cap ISAs.

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

The Footsie hits an all-time high — but don’t celebrate

| Malcolm Wheatley

The FTSE 100 has hit an all-time high of 7,902. But appearances are deceptive. The sagging pound does a lot…

Read more »