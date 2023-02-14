Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy Legal & General shares today

3 reasons to buy Legal & General shares today

Here’s why I think Legal & General shares could turn out to be a profitable buy for contrarian investors seeking long-term income.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares have been more resilient than some in the financial sector. But we’re still looking at a 9% fall over the past 12 months. And there’s been pretty much no overall movement over five years.

I think insurance stocks can provide top returns, and can often generate oodles of cash. But rewards can be volatile, so I’d rate it for long-term investors only. With that in mind, there are three reasons I’d rate the shares a buy right now.

Dividends

Year-to-year earnings have been erratic. But that’s just the way things work in the life assurance and financial services business. And Legal & General has maintained an attractive dividend, thanks in part to healthy cover by earnings.

Earnings dipped in 2020, but the 6.6% dividend was still covered 1.3 times. I think that’s fine in a down year. And by 2021, an earnings recovery meant 1.9 times cover.

For 2022, analysts expect a dividend yield of 7.4%, rising to 8% for 2023. This year’s should be covered 1.8 times by forecast earnings.

In November, the company confirmed it expects “to deliver resilient FY22 operating profit growth in line with the 8% delivered in H1 and FY22 capital generation of £1.8bn.” The dividend looks safe to me.

Valuation

Legal & General’s valuation in price-to-earnings (P/E) terms has been consistently low for years. The ratio was only about 8.7 at the end of 2021. And forecasts suggest 7.5 this year.

That’s close to just half the long-term FTSE 100 average. But there are reasons to be cautious. One is that, due to the often cyclical nature of the business, the market tends to rate insurance firms on a lower multiple than average.

But I reckon just about all financial stocks look undervalued thanks to the banking crisis, Brexit, Covid, recession… it’s been a string of disasters. It might take some time for an upwards revaluation, but I stress again that I’m only thinking about long-term investors here.

Pessimism

The seemingly low valuation mostly comes, I think, from a pessimistic economic outlook. And the world seems to be lurching from one crisis to another. The UK narrowly avoided recession in 2022, but it seems pretty certain for 2023.

Top investor Sir John Templeton famously suggested that “the time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy“, He was a contrarian investor, and made plenty of money from it.

I don’t want to buy shares when the market is bullish and pushing a sector to high valuations. I prefer to buy when nobody else wants them, and I can pick up the shares heap.

Risk

Of course, nothing is without risk. And I’ve touched on some of it already. Global economics in 2023 and beyond could well extend the long bearish trend that’s been holding financial shares back. And that pessimism, well, it’s gone on for about 15 years now.

So long term really has to mean long term. But with such a horizon, I think Legal & General shares could be the best buy in the sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

This good news could boost Rolls-Royce shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

Rolls-Royce shares are up two-thirds since crashing below 65p in September. They are also up 25% over six months, but…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are still on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them today

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 stocks could be exceptional buys for fans of value shares. I think they could deliver…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

The Cineworld share price just jumped. Should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A sudden leap in the Cineworld share price this week has not convinced this writer to add the company to…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 nears 8,000, here’s what I’m doing with my portfolio

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 continues to nudge past record highs. How is this writer positioning his portfolio in light of the…

Read more »

White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.
Investing Articles

I’m falling in love with dividend shares!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer is a gold digger when it comes to owning dividend shares! But he wants to get to know…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Does Sainsbury’s share price make the stock a no-brainer?

| Kevin Godbold

By some measures the current Sainsbury's share price assigns an undemanding valuation to the business, so should I buy the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Trading in pennies, is the Vodafone share price about to take off?

| Christopher Ruane

Could a new development help push the Vodafone share price upwards? Shareholder Christopher Ruane thinks so. Here's why he's not…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Earnings: here’s what’s happening to TUI shares

| Alan Oscroft

TUI shares were hammered during the pandemic. But Q1 figures show passenger numbers growing, and we could see profit this…

Read more »