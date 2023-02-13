Home » Investing Articles » Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 50p?

Is time running out to buy boohoo shares below 50p?

boohoo shares have made an explosive start to 2023. Is now the time for our writer to invest in the AIM-listed online fashion retailer?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Pandemic-related factors affecting freight costs and labour market conditions weighed on boohoo (LSE:BOO) shares over the past 12 months, leading to a 46% plunge. However, the company’s share price has staged a turnaround so far in 2023.

At the beginning of the year, the fashion stock was changing hands under 37p. As I write, it’s above 48p — that’s an impressive 31.5% gain this year to date.

So, can the rally continue, or will the share price remain anchored below 50p? Here’s my take.

Back in fashion?

One catalyst for the bounce in the boohoo share price was a recent upgrade by analysts at Bank of America.

Boosting its target to 75p per share, the bank now attaches a ‘buy’ rating to the company after heaping praise on its cost-saving measures. The analysts also highlighted signs that several headwinds are diminishing, including supply chain disruption as well as elevated energy and raw materials costs.

A recent trading statement revealed boohoo’s tight inventory control — evidenced by a 27% reduction — has helped cash generation. The company had more than £300m in gross cash at the end of 2022, which bodes well for efforts to repair the balance sheet.

What’s more, boohoo expects net debt will fall to £50.4m by the end of February, equating to less than 1x adjusted EBITDA. This puts the business in a better debt position than FTSE 250-listed rival ASOS, which has instructed a debt restructuring firm to work with its creditors.

The encouraging numbers were enough to make Bank of America turn bullish on the retailer. However, I’m a little more hesitant. There are significant indications of weakness in the results, too.

A potential value trap

For the four months to 31 December, boohoo’s UK revenues fell 11% year on year and international revenues also declined 10%. This timeframe captures the crucial festive period. Tumbling revenues across all regions doesn’t suggest there’s much to cheer about in my view.

While Bank of America highlighted an improving macro environment, I think other factors could continue to affect the retailer’s performance.

More Royal Mail strikes are anticipated due to ongoing disputes involving postal workers and their employer, International Distributions Services. Worries about delivery delays could dissuade consumers from making purchases at online retailers like boohoo.

In addition, the company’s pricing power is coming under increasing pressure. The rise of Chinese brand SHEIN has transformed the fast-fashion industry’s competitive landscape. The overseas firm’s innovative points system and use of big data tools are major threats to boohoo’s business.

I’m also sceptical that cost-cutting measures alone can revive the group’s fortunes. There are only so many efficiency savings that can be made before they begin to impact the quality of service the company offers.

Should I buy boohoo shares?

boohoo shares may surge above 50p and stay there, particularly if debt reduction plans instil investor confidence. However, there are some serious risks facing the company that cloud the outlook.

I view the fast-fashion retailer as a high risk/reward play. At present, I think there are better investment opportunities elsewhere in the stock market and I won’t be buying its shares today.

I will, however, closely monitor the company’s performance and it remains on my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Boohoo Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett shares to buy with dividend yields above 4%

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett owns shares in both Kraft Heinz and Citigroup. Stephen Wright thinks they could be great passive income stocks…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Ocado shares are looking lively. Do I buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Ocado shares have been riding a roller coaster over the past six months. And after recent price falls, they've popped…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £100,000 in UK shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is rising, and the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is approaching. Investors are liking the look of…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Was I dumb to sell my GSK shares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After having a big holding of GSK shares, we sold out big-time in April 2021. Nearly two years later, should…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

2 Dividend Aristocrats I’ve bought for growing income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has boosted his income streams by buying two Dividend Aristocrats. Here's why these investments excite him.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Stock pick: IAG vs easyJet

| John Choong

With airlines shares set to be huge winners in 2023, I'll be assessing which between IAG and easyJet stock is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here's how I'd invest a lump sum in order to generate a second income of an extra £10,000 a year…

Read more »