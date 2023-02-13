Home » Investing Articles » 2 Dividend Aristocrats I’ve bought for growing income

2 Dividend Aristocrats I’ve bought for growing income

Christopher Ruane has boosted his income streams by buying two Dividend Aristocrats. Here’s why these investments excite him.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a stream of regularly growing dividends from shares can be a good source of extra income. No dividend is ever guaranteed, but some shares have an excellent track record of raising their dividends. So-called Dividend Aristocrats are large companies that have raised their shareholder payout annually for a quarter of a century. Quite a few UK shares in diverse sectors meet that definition, from Diageo and DCC (LSE: DCC) to Cranswick and Scottish Mortgage.

In the past several months I’ve bought one of those UK Dividend Aristocrats. I’ve also purchased a US dividend powerhouse for my portfolio. Here is why.

Cash flow machine

The US Dividend Aristocrat I invested in is Altria (NYSE: MO), the manufacturer behind iconic tobacco brands including Marlboro.

As an industry, tobacco has attractive economic characteristics. Products are cheap to make but can be sold at a high price. Owning premium brands like Marlboro gives a manufacturer pricing power. That throws off huge cash flows. As a mature industry, there is limited room for growth (in fact, tobacco sales volumes are in global decline), so reinvestment costs for the business are lower than fast-growing firms with high capital expenditure requirements.

So a company like Altria (or UK rival British American Tobacco, which is also a serial dividend raiser) can fund a hefty dividend. Altria has raised its payout annually for more than half a century.

Dividend sustainability

But what happened in the past does not necessarily give an indication of what will come in future.

As tobacco volumes continue to decline, sales could fall at Altria. Its pricing power can help the manufacturer mitigate falling sales volumes by boosting prices. But it can only do that so much before losing customers.

In the long term, I see a risk to the Altria dividend. But I think the company may have many good years or decades of profit left in it yet. With an 8.0% dividend yield, it is a juicy income provider for my portfolio.

Avoiding overpaying

There are a few UK Dividend Aristocrats I have been eyeing for a while without buying, because I felt the shares were too expensive. If Diageo shares were cheaper, for example, I would happily add them to my portfolio. But for now, I am not buying them.

Over the past year, the DCC share price has tumbled 28%. That offered me a buying opportunity and I have seized it to add the diversified conglomerate to my portfolio.

Growth focus

The shares currently yield 4.0%. I am hopeful that dividends can grow in future if the business continues to generate enough spare money from its range of operations. Those include a large gas distribution business. That highlights some of the risks with DCC shares: surging gas prices have helped sales, but when they fall back in future that could eat into revenues and profits.

DCC has proven it knows how to build a business, though. I think it remains well positioned for growth thanks to a broad spread of activities and proven management.

The dividend last year rose by 10% for the second year in a row. DCC’s record of annual dividend increases stretches back 28 years. I see further opportunities for the company to grow organically and by acquisition. That could be good news for future dividends.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Altria Group, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and Dcc Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Persimmon shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in Persimmon shares would have yielded positive returns over the last three years.

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Stock pick: IAG vs easyJet

| John Choong

With airlines shares set to be huge winners in 2023, I'll be assessing which between IAG and easyJet stock is…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap shares for a £10,000 second income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Here's how I'd invest a lump sum in order to generate a second income of an extra £10,000 a year…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the AstraZeneca dividend forecast for this year with the pharma giant slowly increasing its dividend…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 250 stock today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think this top-notch, high-dividend-yield stock may potentially lay strong foundations for a starter investment portfolio.

Read more »

Sun setting over a traditional British neighbourhood.
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d ditch buy-to-let property and buy FTSE 100 shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buy-to-let is a popular wealth-building strategy, but investing in FTSE 100 shares may be a faster and easier alternative.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

At 108p, is now a good time to buy Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are trading near record lows, but I think it may be years before the business can return to…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

The Meta share price is soaring! Time to pile in?

| John Fieldsend

The Meta share price rose sharply last week on the back of surprising full year results. Is now a great…

Read more »