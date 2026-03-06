Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to target a 14%+ dividend yield by investing £10,000

How to target a 14%+ dividend yield by investing £10,000

There are many strategies for the average investor targeting a 14% dividend yield or higher. Our Foolish author explores one possibility.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When calculating the yearly return on a lump of cash, a dividend yield in the region of 14% or more sounds very attractive. An example stake of £10,000 would churn out £1,400 each year. And by bunging the whole thing in an ISA it would be completely tax-free too. Not bad, right?

Here’s the catch: dividend yields don’t go that high. The highest yields available on the London Stock Exchange as of March 2026 are 10%-13% and many of them don’t look stable. Time to give up on that big-earning dream then, isn’t it? Well, maybe not.

Shrewd choices

While it’s true that popular investment vehicles like index funds aren’t going to be exceptional dividend payers – a FTSE 100 dividend fund pays 2.98% at the moment – we can turbocharge our returns with individual stock picking and take advantage of a little time to let the compound interest work its magic.

Take a stock like ICG (LSE: ICG), formerly Intermediate Capital Group. The FTSE 100 company is a bona fide dividend stock, paying out regular dividends for decades on end. Yet the current dividend yield stands at just 5.14%. Not that much, right? But if we look a little closer, we can see that hardly tells the whole story.

An investor might have bought the stock in 2016 for 600p. Because of good company performance over the period, the dividend has been increased every year since, often by double-digit amounts. The amount of dividends paid this year is 83p. That’s a roughly 14% yield on the original stake – and could be a lot higher if those dividends were reinvested!

In fairness, I’m cherry-picking one of the better examples here. But I think this shows that with a little time and some shrewd choices, the idea of getting a 14% yield or higher on the money invested is not a crazy one.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Attractive stuff

Could ICG be a good stock to buy today? I’d say it’s worth considering. The company operates as a lender for private companies, fulfilling a way for firms to get cash without going for a public listing. This is a vital service that means it can bring in a reliable income in the form of fees.

Impressively, for a firm with such a strong track record, the valuation is reasonable. A price-to-earnings ratio of around eight makes it one of the cheapest on the FTSE 100. Earnings are growing too. And the consensus share price forecast from analysts is a 56% increase over the next year.

One of the risks to bear in mind here is a flailing economy. The ICG share price cratered 40% when the pandemic hit. Further economic turbulence could have a similar effect.

As dividends are never guaranteed, then we cannot be sure of hitting a goal, be that a 14% yield or anything else. But the stock market will always have plenty of opportunities for investors to grow their cash and bring in passive income in the years ahead. I think ICG could be one of those today.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett profited massively from nervous markets. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With market turbulence making some investors nervous, our writer recalls several moments when Warren Buffett did well despite fearful markets.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 6%, can this ‘gritty’ stock continue outperforming the rest of the FTSE 250?

| Royston Wild

ITV's share price is soaring as investors react to a resilient performance in 2025. The question is, can the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much income could £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA give you today?

| Harvey Jones

As the clock ticks on this year's Stocks and Shares ISA allowance, Harvey Jones looks at how investors could use…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What next for the Endeavour Mining share price after a record-breaking set of results?

| James Beard

Since March 2025, Endeavour Mining’s share price has risen 175%. Do the gold miner’s latest results provide any clues as…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

How are Rolls-Royce shares looking in March 2026?

| John Fieldsend

March promises to be an interesting time for Rolls-Royce shares, but should investors be worried or calm about developments?

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

3 these stocks are smashing BAE Systems shares – are they worth considering today? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at the impact of current events on BAE Systems shares this week, and highlights some FTSE 100…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

At a forward P/E of 17, is Nvidia stock now a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines why Nvidia stock could be better value now than it has been in a long time, despite…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the most undervalued share on the UK stock market. Here’s what it said…

| James Beard

Always on the lookout for value shares to add to his portfolio, James Beard turned to a well-known artificial intelligence…

Read more »