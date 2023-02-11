Home » Investing Articles » 5 steps to making £500 in monthly passive income in 2023

5 steps to making £500 in monthly passive income in 2023

Discover the five simple-but-critical steps required to unlock sustainable long-term passive income in the stock market.

Passive income is a terrific tool for achieving financial independence. Even an extra £500 in the bank each month for no added effort can make a significant difference to an individual’s quality of life. And thanks to dividend stocks, investors can establish a sizable second income, even when starting with small sums of money. Here’s how.

1. Raise capital

Like any venture, to build a passive income in the stock market, investors need to have some capital to kick things off. After all, investing in shares isn’t free. The good news is, unlike rental property, the initial cash required is fairly low. In fact, with commission-free trading platforms, starting with as little as £250 a month is more than enough to start an investing journey.

2. Understand dividends

When a company reaches maturity, achieving growth is far more challenging. However, after years of refining and optimising operations, existing revenue streams can generate plenty of cash flow. With no better use of the capital internally, businesses return this excess cash back to shareholders via a dividend.

Dividends are the heart of the passive income investing strategy. And looking at the FTSE 100 index, the average yield is usually around 3-4%. Yet several stocks offer considerably more without over-extending themselves. By focusing on cash flow-generating companies with a high yield, investors can watch the money roll in significantly faster.

3. Explore passive income opportunities

As previously mentioned, dividends are paid from excess cash flow. That also means if cash flow suffers, dividends will often be cut, suspended, or even outright cancelled. So while there are plenty of companies that offer shareholder payouts, not all of them are suitable for an investment portfolio.

Therefore, should investors simply stick to mature FTSE 100 shares? That’s often a popular move. But for those seeking explosive long-term passive income, far better opportunities may be available.

By investing in stocks that offer dividends while consistently growing their free cash flow, investors can tap into an expanding income stream. Over time, the dividend per share increases, expanding an investor’s secondary income stream without having to buy more shares.

4. Buy top-notch stocks

After identifying the best opportunities available, investors just need to buy shares and watch the money roll in. Achieving a £500 monthly passive income will take time. Even if an investor carefully picks dividend stocks, an investment portfolio with a 6% average yield will still need a value of £100,000 to hit this milestone.

However, through regular capital injections, dividend reinvestment, and capital gains from share price increases, reaching this goal in the long run isn’t unrealistic, even with only £250 a month.

5. Review and adjust

There’s no such thing as a risk-free investment. Even the best companies will someday be overtaken by another disruptive enterprise. And investors relying on these businesses to maintain their passive income need to keep tabs on what’s going on.

Staying up to date with internal and external developments surrounding the companies can reveal potential problems early on. And prudent investors won’t wait until the other shoe drops before moving their capital to a more sustainable passive income source.

