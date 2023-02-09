Home » Investing Articles » How should I respond to a booming stock market?

How should I respond to a booming stock market?

This week’s all-time FTSE 100 high has hit the headlines. But what does it mean practically for this writer’s investment strategy?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lately, the headline UK stock market index has been performing well. While its 4% increase over the past 12 months might not sound like the stuff of legend, the FTSE 100 hit an all-time high this week.

One of the keys to success as a long-term investor is not overpaying, even for shares in great businesses. So what investment strategy am I adopting in this environment?

All-time high

It is worth beginning by noting that the FTSE 100 is not the same thing as the “stock market” in general. It is made up of 100 of the companies that have the biggest capitalisations in the market.

So while that makes it a fairly good bellwether for the UK economy in general, there can actually be quite a significant difference between how the FTSE 100 performs and what happens in the stock market more broadly.

The FTSE 250 index of medium-sized companies did not hit a new all-time high lately. In fact , it has lost 8% of its value over the past year.

Looking to the US, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average index has slipped 5% over the past 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is 18% lower than a year ago.

So, yes, the FTSE 100 has hit a new high. But the stock market in general has shown mixed performance in recent months, on both sides of the pond.

A market of stocks

How should I respond as an investor? I think it is always useful to remember the old idea that it is not a stock market, but a market of (individual) stocks. A cricket team lifting a trophy does not necessarily mean every player performed well. Similarly, there is a difference between how an aggregate index performs and the individual performance of each share in it.

Even with the FTSE 100 hitting its highest ever level, I continue to see particular shares within it that I think offer my portfolio value.

For example, British American Tobacco has fallen 9% in the past year. But I think the company continues to offer my portfolio good value. Its dividend yield is 7.4%. This morning, it announced the latest in more than two decades of annual dividend increases – this time by 6%.

Warren Buffett on value

Equally, what seems like a cheap stock market can still contain overvalued shares. When prices plummet, some investors fill their boots thinking that sharply lower prices equal good value.

However, as billionaire investor Warren Buffett is keen to point out, price and value are not the same thing. In Buffett’s view, price is what you pay but value is what you get.

He likes to invest in shares he thinks are much cheaper than what he sees as their long-term valuation. When he first bought Apple in 2016, many investors already thought it was overvalued – but it has been a massively rewarding investment for Buffett.

Like Buffett, I respond to a booming stock market, or a tanking one, in the same way – by hunting for great value shares I can hold for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 has outperformed all blue-chip indexes this century. Should I back it?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

2022 was officially a bear market for the FTSE 250, and the domestic outlook isn't great. Does the index still…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Some US stocks will crash after ‘senseless’ rally! But how can I benefit?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's expecting US stock to crash in the near future with the Nasdaq gaining 17%…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How to earn passive income in 2023 with only £100 a month

| Charlie Carman

Making passive income from stocks is an achievable goal. Our writer outlines his strategy of saving regularly and buying dividend…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will FTSE 100 stocks crash in 2023?

| Harvey Jones

After a strong run investors may be wondering if FTSE 100 stocks are due a correction. It could happen, but…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Should I invest more of my cash in these dirt-cheap income stocks?

| Royston Wild

The UK stock market has surged in 2023. Yet there are plenty of great bargains still out there. Here are…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks I’d buy today and hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the hottest growth shares for the next decade. Here are three penny stocks I'm looking to add…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 climbing, I’d buy these shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Choosing which shares to buy when the FTSE 100 is rising can be harder than when we're in a slump.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

At last, my Lloyds shares are up. But will it last?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have jumped by almost 40% from their October lows. But after such a strong surge in their price,…

Read more »