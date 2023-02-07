FTSE 100 today: market movers on Tuesday 7th February

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today.
- On the Footsie, BP trod the same path as Shell did last week by announcing an annual profit of £23bn ($27.7bn), the biggest in the company’s lifetime and over double 2021’s profit ($12.8bn). The oil and gas firm also launched a $2.75bn buyback scheme, while increasing its dividend payout by 10%. BP’s shares rose over 3.5% when the market opened at 8am.
- Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market was 4imprint (up 6% in early trade). Meanwhile, Genus released interims that didn’t cause much movement in its share price initially.
- Finally, Alumasc Group — trading on the famously volatile AIM All-Share — released its interim results without much impact on its shares. Elsewhere, Deepverge saw share-price gains of around 20%, while Begbies Traynor slipped by 5%.
- Based on their daily trade volume, BP and Diageo were the most active stocks on the markets first thing.