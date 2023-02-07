Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 today: market movers on Tuesday 7th February

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Tuesday 7th February

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today.

  • On the Footsie, BP trod the same path as Shell did last week by announcing an annual profit of £23bn ($27.7bn), the biggest in the company’s lifetime and over double 2021’s profit ($12.8bn). The oil and gas firm also launched a $2.75bn buyback scheme, while increasing its dividend payout by 10%. BP’s shares rose over 3.5% when the market opened at 8am.
  • Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market was 4imprint (up 6% in early trade). Meanwhile, Genus released interims that didn’t cause much movement in its share price initially.
  • Finally, Alumasc Group — trading on the famously volatile AIM All-Share — released its interim results without much impact on its shares. Elsewhere, Deepverge saw share-price gains of around 20%, while Begbies Traynor slipped by 5%.
  • Based on their daily trade volume, BP and Diageo were the most active stocks on the markets first thing.

Market movers on the LSE today

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Begbies Traynor Group Plc and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

