Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK stocks I own for big dividends

2 UK stocks I own for big dividends

When looking for new stocks to buy, I’m often drawn to shares paying high dividends. These two big UK businesses both offer hefty cash payouts.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Entrepreneur on the phone.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a veteran value, income and dividend investor, I’m always looking for new stocks to buy. Ideally, I’m seeking modestly priced shares that pay market-beating cash dividends. Happily, there’s no shortage of such shares in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Two stocks I own for juicy dividends

Despite rising over 6% so far in 2023, the FTSE 100 still looks good value to me. Here are two Footsie stocks I bought in 2022 to add more dividends to my family portfolio.

Legal & General

Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) is a leading UK provider of life assurance, savings and investments. The group has over 10m customers and manages over £1.3trn in assets.

Having previously worked in this industry for many years, I’ve long been an admirer of this well-known brand. And L&G shares don’t look at all expensive to me right now. Here are their fundamentals:

Current price261.3p
52-week high295.7p
52-week low201.4p
One-year change-10.3%
Market value£15.6bn
Price/earnings ratio7.7
Earnings yield13.0%
Dividend yield7.2%
Dividend cover1.8

Despite being well above their 52-week low, L&G shares are down over a tenth in 12 months. Yet they trade on an earnings yield of 13% — almost twice that of the wider FTSE 100. In addition, their dividend yield of 7.2% a year looks rock-solid, being covered over 1.8 times by earnings. And L&G didn’t even cut these cash payouts during 2020’s Covid-19 crisis.

Then again, L&G’s future earnings, cash flow and dividends are very much geared towards financial asset values. If markets take another plunge, then L&G’s share price could suffer. Even so, I would gladly buy this cheap stock today — if I didn’t already own it, that is.

Vodafone

Like L&G, Vodafone Group (LSE: VOD) is a household name here in the UK. Also, it operates in more than 30 other countries worldwide, including Germany, Italy, Spain and South Africa. Worldwide, it has over 300m mobile customers and 27m fixed-broadband customers.

In Europe, Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator. Yet despite this market strength, Vodafone’s share price has been in decline for years. It has more than halved (-53.7%) over the past five years and hit a 52-week low in December.

Then again, following sustained price falls, the shares now offer a market-thrashing dividend yield. Here are their fundamentals:

Current price91.14p
52-week high141.6p
52-week low83.24p
One-year change-31.8%
Market value£24.9bn
Price/earnings ratio14.0
Earnings yield7.1%
Dividend yield8.5%
Dividend cover0.8

While the shares trade on a similar earnings yield to the FTSE 100 (around 7%), they offer a very generous dividend yield. Alas, this cash yield of 8.5% a year isn’t fully covered by trailing earnings. In fact, only 84% of this payout is currently covered. In short, it could be at risk until the group’s results improve.

Despite concerns over Vodafone’s dividend, my wife bought this stock in early December at 90.2p per share. We bought on hopes that upcoming price rises in 2023 will help to boost group earnings. For me, the stock has fallen too far since 2021 and is ripe for a rebound. Hence, we will sit back and collect our dividends while we wait for the share price to recover!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Legal & General Group and Vodafone shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Buying these 4 cheap shares could mean I never have to work again

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how buying cheap shares that have upward price and dividend potential could help him to pack in…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Best British small-cap stocks to buy for February

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best UK small-cap stocks to buy in February, including a cinema chain and…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are still dirt-cheap! 3 bargain shares I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

I'm searching the FTSE 100 for the best bargain stocks to buy. Here are three I think are too cheap…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 just hit all-time highs! Here’s why I’m not sitting on my hands

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the disconnect between the UK economy and the FTSE 100 and why this allows him to continue…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

FTSE correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to outdo Warren Buffett?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores value buying opportunities on the FTSE in light of Warren Buffett's apparent wariness of the British…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k ISA to target £1,500 a year in passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how he'd use the entirety of his ISA allowance to invest in dividend stocks to achieve…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £250 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £34k second income

| Harshil Patel

Regularly investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA could be the route to a comfortable retirement. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Have I just missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich from dividend stocks?

| Harvey Jones

A host of FTSE 100 dividend stocks have rocketed in recent months. Luckily, there are still plenty of high-yielding bargains…

Read more »