Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons why Lloyds’ share price is so cheap!

2 reasons why Lloyds’ share price is so cheap!

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 value shares to buy for my portfolio. Lloyds’ share price is cheap but is it worth the risk?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has leapt 15% in 2023. Yet on paper the bank still looks like one of the FTSE 100’s best value shares.

Today the shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1 times. This is well below the FTSE index average of around 13.5 times.

It also carries a chunky 5.3% dividend yield for 2023, well ahead of the 3.6% FTSE 100 average.

So why is Lloyds’ share price this cheap? And should I buy the bank for my portfolio? Here are two reasons why it commands such a low rating today.

#1: A worsening economic outlook

Banks are among the most cyclical stocks out there. When economic conditions worsen, revenues can tank while bad loans can head through the roof.

Lloyds itself has already booked more than £1bn worth of loan defaults. And more hefty impairment charges are likely when it releases full-year results on Wednesday, 22 February.

High street rival Virgin Money put aside an extra £66m for the three months to December, it announced last week. It underlines the huge stress Britains banks face in 2023 and potentially beyond.

Worryingly for the banks, the UK economic picture is bleak and is getting gloomier week after week. This is a particular problem for Lloyds given its focus on British customers.

Last week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed its growth forecasts for 2023. It now expects Britain’s GDP to shrink 0.6% this year, a revision from its October estimate for growth of 0.5%.

The IMF believes the UK will be the only major economy to reverse in 2023. In fact the body upgraded its global growth forecasts to 2.9% from 2.7%. Investing in banks that have overseas operations may be a better option for me in the current climate.

#2: A sinking housing market

All of Britain’s major banks have a share of the homes loans market. But Lloyds is especially exposed to a downturn in the housing sector. It controls around 18% of the mortgages market.

Okay, the long-term outlook for the home loans market is robust. As the UK population steadily grows and homebuilding rises demand for mortgages will naturally rise. And Lloyds could be in the box seat to exploit this growth.

However, tough conditions in the interim could smack the bank’s profits and hamper its ability to pay big dividends.

Bank of England data last week showed mortgage approvals collapsed to 35,600 in December from 46,200 the previous month. This was also the lowest figure since May 2020 when Covid-19 lockdowns were in place.

Higher interest rates and tough economic conditions are also driving an alarming rise in the number of people facing mortgage default.

Would I buy Lloyds shares?

I believe that Lloyds’ share price is cheap for good reason. And I won’t be buying the bank’s shares because of these threats. I’d rather invest in other cheap UK shares for passive income in 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d invest £250 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £34k second income

| Harshil Patel

Regularly investing in a diversified Stocks and Shares ISA could be the route to a comfortable retirement. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Have I just missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get rich from dividend stocks?

| Harvey Jones

A host of FTSE 100 dividend stocks have rocketed in recent months. Luckily, there are still plenty of high-yielding bargains…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d buy cheap FTSE 100 shares today to try and become an ISA millionaire!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Stock market corrections and bear markets are the perfect time to load up on FTSE 100 shares at bargain prices…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

6% dividend yield! A UK share to buy in February and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I'm not concerned about the short-term economic outlook. I reckon this UK share could be a brilliant addition for my…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares for the lucrative green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details two dividend shares he believes could outperform the market due to their positioning within renewables.

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks I’d buy for massive passive income

| Paul Summers

The stock market can be a great source of passive income. Our writer picks out two FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:MCX) stocks…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

My boring way to try and get rich from a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains his idea for making his Stocks and Shares ISA pot grow over time by putting his money…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is at a record high. So will I keep buying?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 hit a record high on Friday, beating the previous peak of May 2018. The index looks cheap,…

Read more »