Home » Investing Articles » Are Marston’s shares a steal based on strong forecasts?

Are Marston’s shares a steal based on strong forecasts?

Marston’s shares look attractive based on their headline valuation, as forecasts suggest good earnings growth. Time to dig deeper.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Forecasts make Marston’s (LSE: MARS) shares look very cheap, so what might we be missing?

The brewer and pub operator’s last full year ended on 1 October 2022. And it showed a big improvement over 2021. Revenue almost doubled, and profit returned after several years of losses.

The hospitality business was one of the hardest hit by the Covid pandemic. And as the chart above shows, Marston’s shares plunged along with profits.

We’re looking at a 60% slump in five years. Even over the past 12 months, as forecasters turn bullish, Marston’s shares are down 45%.

Valuation

Analysts expect earnings growth for 2023, which would put the shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only around eight. However, I must be cautious here.

We’re barely into Marston’s financial year, and a lot could happen before we reach its end. Still, for the 16 weeks to 21 January, like-for-like sales were 13% ahead of last year. And compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019-20, sales were up 4.5%.

There are plenty of shares on low P/E multiples these days though. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re good value, and a good few really do warrant low prices.

Forecasts

But looking further ahead, forecast earning growth could drop the P/E to around 5.5 in 2024, and to five by 2025. Again, forecasts need to be treated cautiously. But I don’t see many showing that kind of growing earnings and falling valuation.

What’s the downside (because there has to be one, doesn’t there)? Well, yes, there’s no such thing as a free beer. In Marston’s case, as with so many damaged by the pandemic, it’s debt.

At 1 October 2022, net debt stood at a whopping £1,216m. That’s down a bit from 2021, when it reached £1,232m. But the company’s market-cap is only £300m. The debt mountain is valued at four times the entire company. That makes those P/E valuations perhaps a bit misleading.

Real valuation?

We can calculate an enterprise value P/E multiple by adding net debt to the firm’s market-cap, and comparing that to earnings. On that measure, even the forecast 2025 P/E would rise to an effective 25. And that doesn’t scream to me to buy.

So does debt wipe out any value in the current Marston’s share price? I don’t think so. Marston’s operates a largely freehold pub estate. At the end of the 2022 year, its property was valued at £2.1bn. That puts its net asset value per share at 102p, with the shares priced at just 44p, as I write. I see attraction there.

Good value?

If the board is successful with its debt reduction strategy in the coming years, I think the shares could look good. If earnings forecasts are close to accurate, improving cash flow could make a real difference. And we might even see dividends, as forecasters also suggest.

So no, Marston’s shares might not quite be a steal right now. And the true valuation might be hard to pin down. But I could see a long-term buy here for patient investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Marston's Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

58% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is in these 3 stocks. Should I follow him?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a peek under the hood at Warren Buffett's top holdings and explains what he does and doesn't…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in Vodafone shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Vodafone shares have struggled over the past five years. Our writer looks at the return he would have made from…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Up 37% in just days! Are ITM Power shares primed to explode?

| Christopher Ruane

Could a tremendous few days for ITM Power shares be the start of something bigger? Christopher Ruane has his doubts…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to build a £53,600 annual passive income from UK shares and never work again!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing regularly in UK shares, investors can generate substantial long-term passive income, and even potentially retire early.

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Why I remain bullish on the Shell share price

| Andrew Mackie

After Shell reports the highest profits in its 115-year history, this Fool explains why he believes there is a lot…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Collective

Is Sainsbury’s now a takeover target?

| G A Chester

Sainsbury's shares have surged on stakebuilding by a new investor. Why the interest -- could a takeover be on the…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar 8% dividend stock a buy now?

| Mark Tovey

This 8% dividend stock benefits from demographic tailwinds and is trading at a discount to book value. Should I add…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

2 investment funds I’m thinking of buying in 2023!

| Royston Wild

Investors have been exiting UK investment funds in huge numbers over the past year. Here are two I'd buy in…

Read more »