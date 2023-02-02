Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 today: market movers on Thursday 2nd February

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Thursday 2nd February

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Latest posts by Sam Robson (see all)
Published
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today.

  • On the Footsie, increased gas prices meant that shares in Shell edged higher by around 1% after announcing its largest ever annual profit alongside a $4bn share buyback programme. Elsewhere, the BT share price dipped by more than 3% after both revenue and profits slid. Meanwhile, WPP was the FTSE 100’s “winner” this morning, its shares bouncing up close to 5%.
  • Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market were travel stocks Wizz Air and Carnival, both up around 5% in early trade.
  • Finally, Watkin Jones shares — trading on the AIM UK 50 index — fell by almost 4%. The 88 Energy share price also plunged as the market opened, by around 9% initially before recovering some of that lost ground.
  • Based on their daily trade volume, Shell and AstraZeneca were the most active stocks on the markets first thing.

Market movers on the LSE today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Watkin Jones Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

This life hack could buy 417 shares of a bargain FTSE 100 stock with 25% growth potential

| John Maslen

John Maslen shows how a simple life hack could fund his investment in a FTSE 100 stock that he plans…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Polymetal shares have crashed 80% in 12 months! Is it time to bag myself a bargain?

| James Beard

Owners of Polymetal shares have seen the value of their investment crash over the past 12 months. Has the time…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I think this FTSE small-cap stock could double my money

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE property stock that has caught his attention due to a strong share price gain…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

2 green dividend stocks that tick all my boxes right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith tries to marry up generating passive income with saving the planet via two green dividend stocks with yields…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to aim to double my money in 2023

| Harshil Patel

Super-performing UK shares can be hard to find. But our writer considers two of his top picks that stand the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £300 a month to make a £23,687 passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

A diversified selection of quality shares invested over time can result in a chunky passive income. Our writer considers which…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

Fears of a stock market crash are responsible for many sleepless nights in the investment community. Our writer assesses the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

When cheap shares go badly wrong!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I bought these two cheap shares for their high dividend yields and recovery potential. Sadly, both share prices slumped, leaving…

Read more »