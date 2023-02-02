FTSE 100 today: market movers on Thursday 2nd February

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today.
- On the Footsie, increased gas prices meant that shares in Shell edged higher by around 1% after announcing its largest ever annual profit alongside a $4bn share buyback programme. Elsewhere, the BT share price dipped by more than 3% after both revenue and profits slid. Meanwhile, WPP was the FTSE 100’s “winner” this morning, its shares bouncing up close to 5%.
- Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market were travel stocks Wizz Air and Carnival, both up around 5% in early trade.
- Finally, Watkin Jones shares — trading on the AIM UK 50 index — fell by almost 4%. The 88 Energy share price also plunged as the market opened, by around 9% initially before recovering some of that lost ground.
- Based on their daily trade volume, Shell and AstraZeneca were the most active stocks on the markets first thing.