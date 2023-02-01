Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 today: market movers on Wednesday 1st February

FTSE 100 today: market movers on Wednesday 1st February

What happened in early trade today, across the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM indices?

Sam Robson
Published
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today.

  • On the Footsie, Vodafone saw a dip of around 3% in its share price in early trade after European revenues disappointed, despite decent performance in the UK. Elsewhere, optimism for GSK was likely already baked into its share price, which didn’t move too much after announcing annual operating profits of £8.15bn, which marked growth of 14%.
  • Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market was ITV (up over 3% in early trade), although its share price is still down 25% over the past 12 months.
  • Finally, Vast Resources shares — trading on the famously volatile AIM All-Share — jumped up almost 20% following significant momentum over the past two trading days, which has led to a c.300% spike in the last week. Trident Royalties‘ share price also soared by double digits (around 10% initially), as did Harland & Wolff Group for a 15% gain.
  • Based on their daily trade volume, HSBC and Vodafone were the most active stocks on the markets first thing.

Market movers on the LSE today





Sam Robson has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, HSBC Holdings, ITV, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

