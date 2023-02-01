FTSE 100 today: market movers on Wednesday 1st February

Here’s a quick bullet-point list of the main stock market movers on the FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and AIM markets today.
- On the Footsie, Vodafone saw a dip of around 3% in its share price in early trade after European revenues disappointed, despite decent performance in the UK. Elsewhere, optimism for GSK was likely already baked into its share price, which didn’t move too much after announcing annual operating profits of £8.15bn, which marked growth of 14%.
- Amongst the biggest risers in the morning on the mid-cap market was ITV (up over 3% in early trade), although its share price is still down 25% over the past 12 months.
- Finally, Vast Resources shares — trading on the famously volatile AIM All-Share — jumped up almost 20% following significant momentum over the past two trading days, which has led to a c.300% spike in the last week. Trident Royalties‘ share price also soared by double digits (around 10% initially), as did Harland & Wolff Group for a 15% gain.
- Based on their daily trade volume, HSBC and Vodafone were the most active stocks on the markets first thing.