Home » Investing Articles » I’m buying 272 shares of this top stock for £1,000 in passive income

I’m buying 272 shares of this top stock for £1,000 in passive income

Matt Cook wants to increase the passive income he receives when he retires in over a decade. He’s going to start buying this top stock to do just that.

Matt Cook
Latest posts by Matt Cook (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, I’m always looking for stocks that can provide me with a passive income. In particular, I like to set five-to-10-year goals for the income I’d like to receive. One that I have had my eye on lately is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). It pays a reasonable dividend of 2.57%, which worked out to $4.52 a share last year.

I like to have a balanced combination of growth and dividend stocks in my portfolio. I’ve recently added quite a few new growth stocks to my portfolio, so I think it’s time to add a dividend one into the mix. Here’s why I think Johnson & Johnson will be that stock.

Stability is the name of the game

The key reason why I’m considering Johnson & Johnson, which doesn’t have the biggest payout among dividend stocks, is that it has a remarkably stable share price.

The last year has been challenging for a wide variety of shares. Yet while some companies saw double-digit price drops, Johnson & Johnson is down just 5.7% over the last 12 months.

Since I want to add it to my portfolio for dividends, I’m very conscious of the share price.

Dividends pay out a percentage based on the price of each share. Currently, to hit my goal of £1,000 in passive income, I would need 272 shares. If the share price drops significantly, the number of shares required to meet my £1,000 goal will increase.

Johnson & Johnson’s share price has been steadily rising for decades. Even during tough economic times, like the 2008 recession, the share price came through relatively unscathed.

Of course, past performance isn’t indicative of what will happen in the future. However, my hope is that the wide variety of essentials the company sells will keep it stable during these uncertain times.

Reaching 272 shares

At the current price of $162 (roughly £131), I’ll need a lot of capital to buy 272 shares, $44,064 (£35,668), to be exact. Unfortunately, I don’t have that kind of money sitting in my account to pour into a single stock.

Therefore, I plan to make regular purchases of the shares going forward. I could invest around $1,000 (£809) a month into the stock to hit my 272 share target in a little over three years. Assuming the price doesn’t increase too much in that time.

Since I’m investing for passive retirement income and plan to retire in 20-30 years, I have a little more time than that.

To begin with, I plan to start by buying three or more shares. At the current price, that would be around $486 (£393). I’ll then regularly add to my position to eventually reach that magic 272 number.

In the meantime, the key for me will be reinvesting my dividends back into more shares. That will help me to reach 272 shares without taking away from my other investments. I hope to have at least my target number by the time I’m 40 in 10 years’ time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matt Cook has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Analysts love these 2 FTSE 100 stocks. Should I buy them in February?

| Harvey Jones

I've been looking at two FTSE 100 stocks that are widely admired by City analysts. I'd buy one of them,…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’d happily buy to hold for the next 10 years!

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best is looking for all-weather companies to hold for the long term. Here’s a handful of UK shares that…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After 888 shares crash, here’s what investors need to know

| Alan Oscroft

After seeing a 30% tumble in less than two days, anyone with 888 Holdings shares in their portfolio will want…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

These 3 bombed-out FTSE 100 shares look grim

| Cliff D'Arcy

These three FTSE 100 shares are the index's worst performers over the past 12 months. I already own one of…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Down 89%, are Lloyds shares finally a buy in February 2023?

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds shares have been among the FTSE 100’s worst performers in recent years. But do tailwinds make now a great…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is the 7%+ British American Tobacco dividend yield safe?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer appreciates receiving a British American Tobacco dividend payment each quarter. But should he keep expecting one in future?

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

The IAG share price has soared 30% this month! Am I too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

The IAG share price has had a first class performance so far in 2023. But is it enough to make…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 classic but costly stock market clangers to avoid!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer hopes avoiding this handful of common stock market pitfalls can improve his long-term investment returns and financial health.

Read more »