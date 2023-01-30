Home » Investing Articles » I’m looking to emulate Warren Buffett and buying these stocks now!

I’m looking to emulate Warren Buffett and buying these stocks now!

Dr James Fox explains how he’s following a Warren Buffett value investing strategy, buying UK stocks before the market recovers.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of our age. The 92-year-old has amassed a fortune worth over $100bn.

But what makes him so successful? Well, he uses a value investing strategy. This is an investment approach involving picking stocks that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value.

Over the last century, a value investment strategy has more often than not outperformed index returns in most markets. So, how can I look to emulate the so-called Oracle of Omaha?

Undervalued stocks

Investing in undervalued stocks is an integral part of the value investing strategy. But I’ve got to find them first.

This is where I need to do my own research.

There are simple, near-term metrics like the price-to-earnings ratio, or enterprise value-to-EBITDA. Then there are the more complex ones, such as the discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

These metrics can help establish an idea of the discount on offer. Buffett is known to look for a margin of safety around 30%, or even higher. That means, the perceived value of the stock is around 30% higher than the share price.

UK stocks

Buffett doesn’t appear to have much interest in UK-listed stocks. But that’s maybe because he likes to stick to what he knows best.

However, I can apply his teaching when investing in British stocks. And right now might be a good time to put these learnings into practice.

That’s because many parts of the FTSE are depressed right now. And this is the market in which I’m most likely to find undervalued stocks.

Undervalued picks

British banks are a good place to start when looking for potentially undervalued stocks. DCF calculations suggest that both Lloyds and Barclays are undervalued by up to 60% and 70% respectively.

This is great, because Buffett tells us to focus on quality, and these are quality institutions.

Both stocks are seeing revenues grow on the back of higher interest rates. But higher rates are a double-edged sword. With customer repayments rising and the economy slowing, the proportion of bad debt on their loan books is increasing.

Yet despite recession concerns, the high interest rate environment appears to be a huge tailwind for banks.

I’ve topped up on both of these stocks within the last month. But I’d still buy more now.

Rolls-Royce is another undervalued pick I’m buying more of. Calculations suggest it’s undervalued by as much as 50%.

There are naturally concerns that debt may weigh on future cash flow (but Rolls is a much leaner business than it used to be). It’s also more difficult than usual to forecast future cash flow as the business has really changed over the past three years.

I’m a little concerned about new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic labelling the engineering group as a “burning platform” which was on its last chance. But broadly, he seems confident that performance could improve. And I’m optimistic too.

My final pick is Airtel Africa. The DCF calculation suggests a fair value of 500p, which is considerably higher than the current price of 117p. It operates in a highly competitive sector, but there’s clearly huge growth potential in the African telecoms and payments market. That’s why I’m looking to add it to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

4 high-potential shares to buy for the green revolution!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details some of his top shares to buy as countries around the world, and their citizens, look…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Dividends tipped to fall in 2023! A UK income stock I’d buy today

| Royston Wild

Dividends from British shares are expected to fall as the economy struggles. But many UK stocks are still expected to…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Does the Legal & General dividend forecast make it a great buy for income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the Legal & General dividend forecast and explains why he'd be happy to buy the shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to double my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Our writer thinks share prices might have fallen too far and now could represent a once-in-a-decade-opportunity to double his wealth.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Don’t ignore the dividend potential of the FTSE 100 index

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has a fine dividend record, and rolling them back into my tracker alongside regular investments has driven…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

I’d avoid Lloyds shares and buy these cheap UK banks instead!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio. It also offers market-beating dividend yields. But here's why I'll…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should investors buy them in February?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks seem to offer terrific all-round value. But are they really brilliant bargains or just wealth-draining investment…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I deeply regret buying this FTSE 250 share!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Most of the shares I bought in 2022 have done well, but not this well-known FTSE 250 stock. It tumbled…

Read more »