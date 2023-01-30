Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt-cheap, high-yield UK shares I’ve bought to hold for a decade

2 dirt-cheap, high-yield UK shares I’ve bought to hold for a decade

Christopher Ruane already owns this pair of high-yield FTSE 100 shares. But at their current share prices, he would happily buy more.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As passive income ideas go, owning high-yield shares is one of the best.

I own a few FTSE 100 shares with juicy dividends that I expect to hold for many years to come. Two of them currently sell at what I see as cheap valuations. If I had spare money to invest today, I would buy more shares of both firms for my portfolio.

M&G

The investment fund company M&G (LSE: MNG) has a juicy dividend yield of 8.8%. Not only that, but its dividend strategy is to maintain or increase the payout annually. Dividends are never guaranteed, but the company did modestly raise its interim dividend this year. Last year also saw a raise at the full-year level.

But a high yield is only attractive to me if I think a company can and will continue to support it. Last year, M&G’s dividend of 18.3p per share dwarfed earnings per share of just 3.3p.

Possible bargain

So, will the dividend last? I certainly hope so. One of the risks of investing in an investment firm such as M&G is that as market returns move around, earnings can also rise or fall sharply.

Last year’s earnings of £92m mean M&G has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 63. That hardly screams dirt cheap value! But the year before, earnings topped £1bn. It was the same story the prior year too. Yet M&G’s market capitalisation is languishing below £5bn.

As an investor, what matters to me is what comes in future, not what has already happened. At the interim stage this year, performance was not encouraging. Assets under management and administration fell and the firm reported a post-tax loss of £1bn using the IFRS reporting standard.

But that reflects short-term portfolio valuation fluctuations, the risk I mentioned above. I remain confident that M&G’s underlying business is in fair shape. I think it can benefit in future thanks to strong client demand and a well-regarded brand.

British American Tobacco

The number of people smoking cigarettes has been declining in most markets for decades already. In the long term, that is an existential risk for the tobacco industry.

So why would be I be happy to add to my existing position in British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS)?

The company still sells vast numbers of cigarettes: it shifted over 300bn in the first half of last year. It also has pricing power thanks to owning premium brands such as Lucky Strike. That can help it mitigate falling volumes by pushing up prices. On top of that, British American Tobacco has been growing its non-cigarette business at a fast clip.

High-yield bargain

Added together, that explains why the company remains a free cash flow machine. It expects to generate a staggering £40bn of free cash flows before dividends over the next five years. That helps it fund a generous dividend, which has grown every year this century.

The current yield is 7.2%. One risk I see is the company’s high debt. Paying that down could eat into profitability.

But I think this business continues to offer my portfolio attractive income potential, for what I see as a cheap P/E ratio of just nine.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares I’d buy in February 

| Harvey Jones

I like buying top FTSE 100 stocks at a discount. February could be a good time to go shopping for…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d spend £9 a day on FTSE shares to target £1,000 in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

For under a tenner a day, this writer reckons he could build a four-figure annual income in a few years…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Nio stock 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Nio stock has crashed since reaching astronomic highs during the pandemic. Here's what my return would have been if I'd…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

3 reasons to buy easyJet shares, and 1 reason to avoid

| Alan Oscroft

easyJet shares were hammered in 2022, but they've started on a tentative recovery. And the company is upbeat about the…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

My top 2 stocks to buy in February

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks there are some attractive opportunities in the market at the moment. Here's his choice for two quality…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Will the soaring Tesla stock price kickstart Scottish Mortgage shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has jumped almost two-thirds in a matter of weeks. That could boost Scottish Mortgage shares -- so will…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I’d aim to build a FTSE 250 portfolio starting with these 5 stocks

| Kevin Godbold

Many FTSE 250 businesses have the potential to build up decent growth in earnings over time, such as these five…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy in February to hold for 10 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these two UK growth shares are too cheap to ignore. Here's why I'm considering buying both for my…

Read more »