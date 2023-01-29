Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in abrdn shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in abrdn shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

Dr James Fox explores whether buying abrdn shares three years ago would have been a good decision and asks: where will the stock go next?

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

abrdn (LSE:ABDN) shares have rallied since October’s nadir, up 31%. The share price performance in the fourth quarter benefitted from the execution of the second tranche of its buyback, and some might say conditions on the horizon are improving.

So let’s take a closer look at this stock, and explore what’s next for firm.

3-year investment

If I had invested £1,000 three years ago, today I’d have £660, plus dividends. The dividends would have been fairly sizeable — the yield currently sits at 7% — but, overall, this would have been a disappointing investment.

There are several reasons for the negative performance.

The global investment company and asset manager was formed five years ago when Aberdeen Asset Management combined with Standard Life in a deal that merged two bastions of the Scottish financial sector.

However, Standard Life Aberdeen has struggled with a considerable outflow of funds, including from a long-standing mandate with Lloyds‘ Scottish Widows arm. In 2022, we saw the final £24.4bn tranche of Lloyds’ withdrawal.

As such, in H1 of 2022, abrdn’s total net outflows amounted to a huge £35.9bn, up from £5.6bn a year earlier.

Reasons to buy

The global investment company is among the smallest FTSE 100 stocks by market-cap, but at least it’s back among the top 100 firms.

One could certainly argue that abrdn doesn’t look expensive right now. To start, the firm has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7.

It’s worth noting that in its half-year results, abrdn said its investments in FTSE 100 insurer Phoenix and Indian financial group HDFC were worth £1.7bn.

When you include cash reserves of 0.6, it means the wealth management platform, including Interactive Investor, and fund business are being valued at just £1.7bn.

That’s not a lot for a business that generates over £300m in operating profit.

Caution

However, it’s not all rosy. There are concerns that it may struggle to undertake a turnaround of its core investments unit in current market conditions. Moreover, succession planning for a new CFO increases uncertainty. According to reports, current CFO Stephanie Bruce is planning to step down.

Past performance isn’t indicative of future performance. However, it’s hard to avoid the disappointing results since the firm’s creation. abrdn’s assets under management fell from £608bn to £508bn between the start of 2018 and June 2022. And, as such, cash generation has been inconsistent.

Since taking over as CEO in 2020, Stephen Bird has attempted to streamline the group’s fund management operations. However, three years of underperformance has led to questions being raised about his own performance. Some have described his masterplan as a relegation rather than a reset.

Poor performance has also made the vowel-shy brand a target for short-sellers. Some analysts are now proposing a break up of the two-century-old business.

Amid all of this, I’ve recently decided to sell my abrdn shares. I think there are better places to put my money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett stocks I’ve bought to hold for 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has built sizeable positions in two Warren Buffett-owned stocks. And he plans to hold on to these shares…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Target a million via UK shares in this stock market correction with just £500 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors don't need a fortune to make a million with UK shares, especially when capitalising on the current stock market…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let! I’d aim for a million with a Stocks and Shares ISA instead

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to make a million could be a more prudent approach than buy-to-let. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Cheap shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying. Should I join them?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at cheap shares being bought by Hargreaves Lansdown investors, and asks whether he…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 UK stock I’d put 100% of my money into 

| Kevin Godbold

Diversification can be key to successful long-term investing. But if I had to choose just one stock for my money…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares could surge to 75p this year!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether Lloyds shares could continue their bull run further into 2023. Investor sentiment will be key.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

FTSE green watch: a dependable UK stock for the burgeoning renewables sector

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a look at one of his favourite FTSE renewable stocks. This highly promising UK firm also…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How to build a second income with Footsie dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are some useful tips for trying to find winning Footsie dividend stocks and (hopefully) to unlock a lucrative second…

Read more »