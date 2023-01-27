Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE shares I’m poised to pounce on

2 FTSE shares I’m poised to pounce on

My watchlist of FTSE shares is up-to-date, and as soon as spare funds arrive I’ll dig in with deeper research with a view to buying.

I reckon stock market conditions look good for buying FTSE shares. But the problem for me right now is I’m already fully invested with no spare cash.

However, things can sometimes change fast. Maybe I’ll sell a stock for whatever reason. Or perhaps my earnings will accumulate sufficiently to commit to another stock position. And there’s always an outside chance of inheriting money from some great uncle I never knew I had! But that last one’s unlikely.

Nevertheless, my watchlist is active and up-to-date. And as soon as spare funds arrive I’ll dig in with deeper research with a view to buying stocks to hold long term.

Recovery potential

For example, I reckon Dr Martens (LSE: DOCS) has recovery potential. The well-known boot maker is experiencing problems with a new distribution centre in Los Angeles. And on top of that, sales in America have been lower than the directors expected.

But this one isn’t for widows and orphans. In its short life on the stock market, the company has revealed a nasty habit for spouting out profit warnings. And at prices near 146p, the stock has plunged by almost 70% in a year.

Nevertheless, I’m optimistic the firm can sort out its logistical problems. And I’m hopeful the strength of the brand can translate into rising sales and profits down the road. 

If my deeper research encourages me, I’d be inclined to dip my toe in the water and buy a few shares. But perhaps I’d begin with a small position and increase it if I gain confidence in the ability of the business to turn itself around.

Strong dividend growth

But I also like the look of Sirius Real Estate (LSE: SRE). The company operates business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. And it also has light industrial, workshop, studio, and out-of-town office units in the UK.

A year ago, the share price stood near 126p and today it’s around 85p, representing a 32% drop. And now the price-to-book value is about 0.94 suggesting fair value.

But, for me, the attraction here is the dividend growth story. Since the trading year to March 2017, the company hasn’t missed a beat with its dividend. And it’s raised it every year since. 

Looking ahead, City analysts expect the shareholder payment to increase by just over 13% for the current year to March 2023. And by 10% for the year to March 2024. Meanwhile, set against those predictions, the forward-looking yield is just below 6%.

If the firm hits those dividend expectations, I’d interpret the situation as underlining confidence in the outlook from the directors. But it’s possible for a general deterioration in the economies of the UK and Germany to derail forecasts. So there are risks as well as positive potential with this stock too.

But I’m watching both these FTSE shares closely. And I’ll be ready to pounce when the time comes.

