Home » Investing Articles » Earnings: why the Diageo share price is falling today

Earnings: why the Diageo share price is falling today

The drinks giant has reported its interim results, and the stock is on the slide. Does the falling Diageo share price present a buying opportunity?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Diageo share price lost its fizz when markets opened this morning, falling 5% after the company announced its interim results.

As I write, the stock is trading at 3,462p. That means shares in the drinks maker are also down 5% over the last 12 months. Should investors be scooping up the stock today, or could it have further to fall?

Investor update

In today’s update, Diageo reported net sales of £9.4bn during the six months to 31 December. That was an increase of 18% year on year, reflecting both strong organic sales growth as well as favourable impacts from a strong US dollar.

Without foreign exchange benefits, net sales grew 9.4%, with growth in all geographic regions. This was ahead of analyst forecasts of 7.9% growth. Management singled out strong growth across its scotch, tequila and beer categories.

The company’s operating profit grew 15.2% to £3.2bn, though its operating margin declined by 92 basis points. However, its ability to increase prices and carry out supply productivity savings offset the impact of cost inflation on its gross margin.

This pricing power is one of Diageo’s major competitive advantages. It enables the firm to preserve its profit margin over time.

However, the company’s free cash flow did take a hit during the period. And the firm’s North American sales slowed, rising just 3% on an organic basis. This missed analysts’ expectations and probably explains the falling share price today.

Management remains cautious regarding the second half of fiscal 2023, highlighting a challenging operating environment.

More acquisitions

Earlier this month, the company announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Don Papa, a super-premium rum brand from the Philippines. The upfront cost is €260m, with a further potential consideration of up to €177m through to 2028, subject to performance.

The company now makes a lot of its profit through luxury drinks such as this, as they have superior margins. These premium-plus brands contributed 57% of net sales and drove 65% of organic net sales growth across the last six months of 2022.

The spirits giant also announced it had acquired Mr Black, a leading Australian premium-priced coffee liqueur. Meanwhile, it disposed of the Archers brand.

Diageo is a dividend aristocrat, having maintained its track record of increasing annual payouts since it was created 25 years ago. And the company increased its interim dividend by 5%, to 30.83p per share. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

What I’m doing now

As a long-term investor, one earnings release is unlikely to influence me one way or the other. But I’m encouraged by the continuing growth of the business. Chief executive Ivan Menezes pointed out that Diageo is 36% larger than it was prior to the pandemic.

However, the stock is also trading at a bit of a premium, even after today’s haircut. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25. So I’m going to keep holding my shares for now.

If the share price were to take a major tumble over the coming weeks, I’d happily top up my holding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The FTSE is still full of dirt-cheap income stocks. I’m buying these bargains

| Harvey Jones

I'm building my retirement portfolio on cheap UK income stocks and I'm happy to report that there are still plenty…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million — buying just a few FTSE shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he'd target a million by investing in carefully selected shares from the FTSE 100 index.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest like Warren Buffett to aim to get rich and retire in style

| Harvey Jones

Those who doubted ace investor Warren Buffett have got it wrong again. Figures show his strategy works through thick and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares are up 55% – is this FTSE high flyer a buy?

| John Choong

easyJet shares have continued their monumental recovery and are up an eye-popping 55% already this year. Is the airline a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

A high-yield stock I’d buy right now for dividend growth

| Kevin Godbold

With analysts predicting dividend growth ahead, I think this high-yield stock is attractive right now for my diversified shares portfolio.

Read more »

Senior woman wearing glasses using laptop at home
Growth Shares

Alphabet: a FAANG stock to buy before February

| John Choong

Alphabet stock is now at its cheapest level in a decade. Even so, are its shares worth buying before its…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A recovering penny stock I’d buy to hold for 5 years!

| Royston Wild

Investor demand for this penny stock has surged following the release of fresh financials. Here's why I'd buy it for…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Should I add to my investment in Finsbury Growth and Income Trust now?

| Kevin Godbold

Although I already own some shares in this investment trust, I'm considering buying more now given my bullish opinion about…

Read more »