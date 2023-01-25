Home » Investing Articles » This 5.5%-yielding FTSE 250 share looks cheap to me

This 5.5%-yielding FTSE 250 share looks cheap to me

Our writer explains why, if he had spare cash, he’d invest some of it in a FTSE 250 landlord with a juicy dividend yield.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the shares I have been eyeing for my portfolio over the past few months is healthcare landlord Assura (LSE: AGR). Its shares have fallen in the past year by 16%. Not only does that mean that I can now buy them more cheaply, it has also pushed up the dividend yield to a tasty 5.5%. That compares favourably to many other FTSE 250 shares.

With a proven business model and a history of annual dividend increases, I think the shares are now attractively priced. If I had spare money to invest in shares today with the objective of boosting my income streams, Assura is one of the companies I would buy.

Straightforward business model

I think the nature of the company’s business makes it fairly easy to understand. Assura owns property that it then rents out.

Specifically, its tenants are healthcare providers, such as ambulance depots and GP surgeries.

What attracts me about this is the tenant profile. I expect healthcare demand to remain high. Healthcare providers will need property in which to base themselves, often for many years. Rent default is a risk for any landlord. But I think medical professionals such as a local doctors’ surgery are hopefully a pretty reliable choice when it comes to paying in full and on time.

Chunky dividend

The business currently has an annualised rent roll of £142m and pre-tax profit last year grew 44% to £156m.

But the FTSE 250 landlord is not resting on its laurels. It already has more than 600 properties and currently has 11 developments ongoing, with another 10 in its pipeline.

With its property portfolio generating healthy profits, Assura pays a quarterly dividend. The firm has grown this in each of the past nine years. If the business continues to perform strongly, I expect the dividend to keep rising. However, payouts are never guaranteed. A change in the business environment or dividend strategy could lead to a reduction.

Falling share price

While I see Assura as an attractive option for my portfolio, not all investors seem to be impressed.

The company’s declining share price over the past 12 months gives me pause for thought as an investor. I have been trying to understand factors that might negatively affect its valuation.

One concern is that the company ended last year with net debt of £1.1bn. That is sizeable for a firm with a market capitalisation of £1.7bn. If interest rates remain elevated in coming years, that could hurt profitability at Assura.

I’d still buy

Despite the risks, I would happily purchase this share for my portfolio today if I had spare cash to invest.

I like its business model. Demand for healthcare properties is resilient and likely to grow over time. Assura is a well-established operator with a proven business model. The dividend yield is attractive and I see ongoing room for growth if the business remains sufficiently profitable.         

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are on a roll. Will it last?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has seen the value of his Rolls-Royce shares soar over the past few months. Now he considers whether…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: 3 stocks to help its rebound in 2023

| John Choong

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares crashed last year, dropping 45%. So, here are three stocks that could help stage its…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Darktrace shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Darktrace shares offer exposure to the fast-growing cybersecurity industry. Edward Sheldon is wondering whether he should buy them for 2023…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should investors buy Legal & General shares for the big dividend?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Legal & General shares sport a very attractive dividend yield. Is this an opportunity or a trap? Edward Sheldon takes…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

1 of the top dividend shares I’d buy now

| Kevin Godbold

I like to see a rising payment from dividend shares, such as this market-leading business with international operations yielding around…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £500 in this high-dividend-yield FTSE 100 stock today 

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market correction has sent the dividend yields of many shares through the roof. But not all of them…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is investing in oil. Should I?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

Warren Buffett recently bought more stock in oil major Chevron. He is rarely wrong. Should I replicate his move with…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

What could cause a stock market crash in 2023?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a turbulent and volatile stock market in 2022, what might set off a nasty crash in 2023? I reveal…

Read more »