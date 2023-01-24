Home » Investing Articles » Will the Greatland Gold share price rebound in 2023?

Will the Greatland Gold share price rebound in 2023?

The Greatland Gold share price has performed poorly in the past 12 months. Could it come back strongly this year? Christopher Ruane weighs up his move.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Risk reward ratio / risk management concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has not been a glittering year for investors in Greatland Gold (LSE: GGP). The share price has crashed 36% over the past 12 months.

From a longer-term perspective though, things look better. In the past five years, the shares have increased in value more than tenfold. What might happen next – and should I take advantage of the weakened share price to buy some for my portfolio?

2023 business prospects

Last year saw the company move closer to production at its flagship project, the Havieron joint venture in Australia.

A feasibility study at the site is ongoing and I expect the firm to announce its results this year. If they are positive, that could be a trigger for the share price to go up — perhaps dramatically.

But there is downside risk too. Havieron is a key plank of Greatland’s strategy. I therefore see promising prospects there as pivotal to the company’s medium-term success. If the feasibility study is disappointing, that could send the shares plummeting.

Key focus

Meanwhile, is there much else to get excited about when it comes to Greatland?

Personally I do not think so. As an investor, I see the Havieron project as the most interesting thing about the business, which has a market capitalisation of over £400m. It is huge in scale and dangles the prospect of both gold and copper deposits.

For now, the company has no commercial revenue. Developing mining prospects is not cheap. Last year, Greatland’s loss more than doubled to £11.4m. The net cash outflow for the year was even bigger at £34.9m. I expect cash outflows could stay high. It is unlikely it will see any meaningful revenue in the near future, unless the company decides to offload unwanted assets.

My take

So for now I see a company with an unclear long-term commercial outlook, no revenue and ongoing cash burn. That does not strike me as an attractive proposition. There is potential upside here, for example if the Havieron feasibility study turns out to be very positive. But there is also a lot of risk.

Investing in gold shares involves considering precious metals pricing in general as well as the prospects of a specific company. The gold price has been riding high. Copper is also performing strongly and the threat of a growing mismatch between demand and supply could push it higher in 2023. That could help the long-term value of Greatland’s projects and, in turn, its share price.

But commodity prices will likely go down at some point in future due to their cyclical nature. They are outside Greatland’s control. I feel the company offers potentially high reward, but also more risk than I like as an investor. So although I think the share price could potentially rebound this year, I have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Earnings: why Associated British Foods shares are climbing

| Alan Oscroft

Associated British Foods shares had a painful 2022. But a strong Primark-fuelled Christmas trading period has helped support its recent…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Ocado shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the last two years. Edward Sheldon is wondering whether now is…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Could soaring sales boost a sagging Saga share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Does an upbeat trading statement mean Saga's share price offers value for our writer's portfolio? He isn't persuaded -- here's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for years

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has put money into buying two cheap shares for his portfolio he thinks offer attractive long-term prospects.

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is the bear case for Alphabet stock persuasive?

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock is over a fifth cheaper than it was a year ago. As some investors shun the shares, our…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has $23bn invested in this stock. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at a stock that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns a lot of. Should he buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

It's been a difficult five years for many investors, but Tesco shares will have delivered a positive outcome. Was it…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how buying a few FTSE 100 shares could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By choosing certain types of FTSE 100 shares to buy for his portfolio, our writer hopes to improve his financial…

Read more »