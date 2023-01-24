Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how buying a few FTSE 100 shares could help me build wealth

Here’s how buying a few FTSE 100 shares could help me build wealth

By choosing certain types of FTSE 100 shares to buy for his portfolio, our writer hopes to improve his financial health. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The idea of investing in the stock market as a way to try and build wealth is an old one. I still think it has potential today and am investing in some blue-chip shares as I attempt to get richer. Here is how I could go about that buying just a handful of FTSE 100 shares.

Going for quality

There are thousands of shares I could buy in the UK and US stock markets alone. So why might I decide to focus on FTSE 100 shares?

Basically, I like to invest in blue-chip companies with proven business models. To get into the FTSE 100, a firm needs to achieve a certain market capitalisation (as well as meeting some other criteria). That often means that a firm has done well in building its business by having strong sales and a commercial model investors find attractive.

That is not always the case, though. Also, past performance is not necessarily an indicator of what to expect next.

So although I often search among FTSE 100 companies when picking shares for my portfolio, I then look for certain attributes to try and find the sort of blue-chip bargains I hope can boost my wealth. That could be because their share prices grow over time and in some cases also because owning them could mean I earn dividend income.

Finding stocks to buy

For example, I first consider whether a company has a large addressable market that is likely to generate substantial customer demand for years or decades to come. I think the FTSE 100 is stuffed full of businesses that meet this criterion, from financial services providers like NatWest to miners such as Rio Tinto.

Next, I look at a company’s specific competitive advantages that could help it achieve attractive levels of profitability. Again I think there are lots of FTSE 100 shares that have such an advantage. Some have unique brands, such as Unilever and Reckitt.

Others own proprietary technology, as seen at pharma firms AstraZeneca and GSK. Another edge over rivals can come in the form of a well-established complex distribution network, like those operated by National Grid and Shell.

In other words, loads of shares from the flagship UK index meet at least some of my purchase criteria and allow me plenty of diversification.

Valuing FTSE 100 shares

But does that mean that investing in such companies can help me achieve my objective of building wealth?

Not necessarily. Even a great business can turn out to be a bad investment. If I overpay for shares compared to their intrinsic value, I could end up seeing their worth shrink not grow even if the business does well.

Calculating intrinsic value is not an exact science. That is why, as an investor, I spend a lot of effort learning about how to value shares.

If I can use some spare money to buy into the right companies at what I think is a bargain price, hopefully that can help me build wealth over the years. I always keep my portfolio diversified. But rather than buy into loads of different companies, I am focusing my efforts on choosing a smaller number of firms I think offer outstanding commercial potential and an attractive share price.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

It's been a difficult five years for many investors, but Tesco shares will have delivered a positive outcome. Was it…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023 dividend potential?

| Jon Smith

Despite not currently paying out any income, Jon Smith explains why he's keeping an eye on Rolls-Royce shares for dividend…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is nearing a record 8,000. Is now the time to invest?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

The FTSE 100 is near its all-time high. As a bargain-loving value investor, I wonder if now is the right…

Read more »

Female florist with Down's syndrome working in small business
Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer: how its shares could benefit from Ocado’s poor performance

| John Choong

Ocado's latest trading update wasn't pretty. However, there's a silver lining from which Marks and Spencer shares could benefit in…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

3 things that could give Lloyds shares a boost in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares have been gaining ground over the past few months. What will it take for the price to keep…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Investors are selling Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares! What should I do?

| Royston Wild

Evidence is mounting of waning appetite for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares. Is the market right to be increasingly worried?

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares! Which should I buy in February?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares trade on rock-bottom P/E ratios and offer index-beating dividend yields. But do these qualities make them…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Dividend Shares

Dividend shares: 2 FTSE 100 miners to buy for massive passive income

| John Choong

With FTSE 100 dividend payments expected to hit an all-time high this year, here are two mining shares I'm buying…

Read more »