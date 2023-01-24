Home » Investing Articles » Earnings: why Associated British Foods shares are climbing

Earnings: why Associated British Foods shares are climbing

Associated British Foods shares had a painful 2022. But a strong Primark-fuelled Christmas trading period has helped support its recent recovery.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From their 2022 low point, Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) shares have put in one of the best performances in the FTSE 100. Since early October, we’ve seen a 50% gain.

The stock is still well down from its pre-pandemic levels. So does the recovery have further to go? A trading update released Tuesday sheds some light on that question.

Rising sales

Revenue gained across the board in the 16 weeks to 7 January, up 20% on the same period a year ago. That’s at actual exchange rates, with a 16% increase at constant currency due to the strength of the US dollar.

This all ties in with the company’s expectation of a significant growth in sales for the full year. On the downside, adjusted operating profit and earnings per share are still expected to fall this year.

It can be tricky to get a handle on Associated British Foods as an overall company, as it’s essentially two approximately equally-sized businesses in one. There’s Primark. And there’s all the food stuff.

Double whammy

Traditionally, that split has provided a bit of welcome safety. The budget fashion business can be fickle, and carries the risk of trends moving elsewhere. And when the high street was hit by Covid, the groceries, agriculture, sugar and food ingredients businesses was a pillar of strength.

But then food commodities were hammered by the supply-chain aftermath of the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

It shows that even the apparently safest companies, based on essential goods, can suffer their downturns. For me, that emphasises the importance of diversification in investments. I rate diversification as key to long-term investing success, and especially important in tough economic times.

Primark

Some commodities prices are starting to fall. But it seems Primark is leading the recovery for ABF. The latest update told us that “Primark trading has been good in all our markets and was ahead of expectation. We had a very strong Christmas period“.

Like-for-like sales were up 11%, and the week leading up to Christmas Day resulted in a new sales record. Primark sales grew across all global markets too.

In the past, the food business has provided a bit of back-up safety for Primark retail. Right now though, it appears it’s the opposite.

Valuation

There’s certainly a fair bit of danger ahead in 2023, and possibly beyond. We really don’t know when commodities markets and the global supply chain might get back to normal. And in a number of cases, analysts are predicting permanently higher costs.

Forecasts for the full year put ABF shares on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 16. That’s not too stretching. But I also don’t see a big safety margin in that kind of valuation.

Analysts have the P/E dropping to around 12.5 by 2025. But two years is a long time, especially in uncertain economic times.

My general feel is that Associated British Foods remains a decent long-term buy for investors who do their own research. But I expect further short-term volatility. I rate the current valuation as fair.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Ocado shares for 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the last two years. Edward Sheldon is wondering whether now is…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

Could soaring sales boost a sagging Saga share price?

| Christopher Ruane

Does an upbeat trading statement mean Saga's share price offers value for our writer's portfolio? He isn't persuaded -- here's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap shares I’ve bought to hold for years

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has put money into buying two cheap shares for his portfolio he thinks offer attractive long-term prospects.

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is the bear case for Alphabet stock persuasive?

| Christopher Ruane

Alphabet stock is over a fifth cheaper than it was a year ago. As some investors shun the shares, our…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has $23bn invested in this stock. Should I buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at a stock that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns a lot of. Should he buy…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesco shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Kevin Godbold

It's been a difficult five years for many investors, but Tesco shares will have delivered a positive outcome. Was it…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s how buying a few FTSE 100 shares could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By choosing certain types of FTSE 100 shares to buy for his portfolio, our writer hopes to improve his financial…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares for 2023 dividend potential?

| Jon Smith

Despite not currently paying out any income, Jon Smith explains why he's keeping an eye on Rolls-Royce shares for dividend…

Read more »