Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought before the market recovers!

3 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’ve bought before the market recovers!

Dr James Fox is always looking out for cheap shares. Here, he details three FTSE 100 stocks that he’s recently bought for his portfolio.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 might look like it’s doing pretty well. It’s up 3% over 12 months.

But that’s not the whole story. The index has been hauled upwards by surging resource stocks, while many of the UK’s largest firms have suffered in the low growth and high inflation environment. The FTSE 250 is more illustrative of the challenges UK firms have faced — it’s down 14% over the year.

Clearly, many investors have suffered in this environment. But a bear market also creates opportunities.

What are cheap shares?

So, what are cheap shares? Well, it’s definitely not just stocks that are trading with lower share prices than a year ago. Some stocks are cheap for a reason.

It’s about looking at fundamentals, metrics, and models, and comparing stocks against their peers.

Using near-term valuations such as the EV-to-EBITDA ratio or the price-to-earnings metric, I can develop a good idea of relative valuation. But I need to compare figures among peers in the same sectors.

The discounted cash flow (DCF) model is another method. But this requires me to make estimations about future earnings. And that can be difficult.

Collectively, using these methods, I can build a better idea of the value of my investment moving forward.

Blue-chip purchases

I’m always on the lookout for quality stocks to add to my portfolio. That’s something Warren Buffett teaches us when he says he’d rather pay a fair price for a great company than a great price for a fair company.

Lloyds is one such company that I’ve recently topped up on. UK banking stocks have been depressed for some time amid concerns about Brexit, Covid and inflation-related bad debt. As such, DCF models suggest that the bank could be undervalued by as much as 60%.

The lender is highly dependent on mortgage income. And currently, that appears to be positive. Interest rates are soaring and the net interest margin is pushing towards 3%.

Another stock benefitting from higher interest rates is Barclays. Some analysts predict that higher rates could lead to an interest rate tailwind of £5bn in incremental revenue by 2025. 

I’ve recently bought more of this stock, as, for one, it’s the cheapest UK financial institution, trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. This reflects some fines and impairment charges incurred over the past year, but I think the future is positive for this bank.

My pick for growth

Scottish Mortgage shares have tanked over the past 18 months, but that reflects the value of the shares it holds. The investment trust owns a good spread — aiming to stay within 50-100 holdings — and has an excellent record of picking the next big winner.

After the correction on growth stocks last year, I’m finding this part of the market a lot more attractive. And given the firm’s record, I’m making an exception to my do-it-yourself mantra. I now hold Scottish Mortgage shares in my pension and ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £76 a week into this top FTSE 100 stock for £500 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Despite nearing a record high, the Footsie is packed with shares that pay attractive dividends. Here’s one stock I’d buy…

Read more »

Family holding hands in a circle on a beach
Investing Articles

3 ways to supercharge my passive income streams in 2023

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman looks at three different types of stock market investments that can boost his passive income portfolio this year.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Can the Warren Buffett method still help me get rich in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

The world has changed a lot since Warren Buffett started investing. Christopher Ruane sees that as an opportunity rather than…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA and aim for dividend income for life

| Kevin Godbold

With the markets turning bullish, here’s my strategy for a portfolio of investments in a Stocks and Shares ISA aimed…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 top AIM shares to buy for retirement

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he thinks these AIM dividend shares are unfairly overlooked and could be excellent long-term investments.

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month to target a £1,000 second income

| Roland Head

Roland Head shares a simple strategy he'd use to target a reliable second income from dividends, including some example stocks…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Forget Cash ISAs, I’d buy bargain FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Cash ISAs are gaining popularity, but in the long term investing in high-quality dividend shares could be a far better…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

My top shares to buy for passive income in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox wants to supercharge his passive income generation in 2023. Here, he details his top shares to buy…

Read more »