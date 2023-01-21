Home » Investing Articles » How I saw the bull run in JD Sports shares coming

How I saw the bull run in JD Sports shares coming

This Fool was bullish about JD Sport’s shares when the chips were down last May. Can the comeback story continue in the long run?

Henry Adefope, MCSI
Latest posts by Henry Adefope, MCSI (see all)
Published
Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last May I made a contrarian call about JD Sports Fashion plc (LSE:JD) shares. I believed the price of the shares, at £1.19, was a bargain. This was at a time when the cost-of-living was soaring. My initial view then was that discretionary retail brands would suffer, and so it proved. Some big names within the sector lost nearly half their value during 2022, including Halfords Group plc and Moonpig Group plc.

However, I felt JD Sport’s unique market position as an urban streetwear leader, as well as its core audience of young consumers, would see its shares buck the trend. I only expected resilience, so it’s been surprising to see the share price has been steadily rising since then.

The share price is now up over 10% in the past six months and 20% since the the New Year. Can the stock continue to climb over this year and the next?  

Can the JD Sports shares keep rising?

I noted Christmas sales for the underlying business were up 20% despite the financial squeeze for consumers. Certainly, I feel JD Sports has navigated the cost-of-living challenge with aplomb. I am well aware its core consumer base isn’t bogged down with bills and mortgages to pay. Moreover, goods, such as a pair of Nike Air Force Ones are seen as priority purchases from its typical teenage customer. I think the demand for its products are more inelastic than the market thinks.

In addition, the retailer’s financial fundamentals demonstrate a company making operational improvements. It has bolstered its balance sheet and retained more cash since the pandemic. To top that, analysts feel the stock is trading 61% below fair value so the potential for growth is sizeable. Meanwhile, annual earnings are forecast to grow in the double-digits.

JD Sports offer growth potential

Growth, rather than income, is my motivation for buying more JD Sports shares.

In my eyes, the company’s dividend yield (0.3%) is stingy, lagging the FTSE 100 average of 3.75%. The company’s pay out to investors relative to its share price has been declining since 2017. So, I’m unlikely to receive meaningful income from JD Sports. Meanwhile a recession, no matter how nimble the underlying business is, will negatively impact JD Sports’ bottom line. However, this is short-term factor for me. My longer-term view is that the company has managed to make much bigger profits while also strongly increasing its margins over a long stretch. I see no reason for this noteworthy trend to cease.

Investing for the long haul

JD Sport’s management are feeling bullish about the next few years. This is to be expected, of course. But the fact executives are buying up more stock for themselves is the proof in the pudding for me. In my eyes this is almost always a sign of bullish behaviour.  

I’ve observed research pointing to a recession being more more destabilising to the UK economy than others in the G7. The biggest positive in the underlying business’s evolution is its expansion into Europe. It has a bigger presence there than in the UK. Certainly, JD Sports stock is one I am keen to buy more of in this unpredictable stock market. Hopefully the price dips a bit to provide a more attractive entry point for me to buy more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Henry Adefope has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks yield 7% and 9% and I can’t wait to buy them 

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 stocks may be trading around their all-time highs, but I can still see plenty of value on the…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Dividend forecasts: 3 FTSE 100 stocks with 6%+ yields

| Roland Head

The FTSE 100 still offers plenty of choice for income investors. Roland Head looks at dividend forecasts for three high-yield…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Kevin Godbold

I'd use this approach to invest my Stocks and Shares ISA and aim to build wealth by compounding income and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1k in Direct Line shares 2 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Roland Head

Direct Line's falling shares price has left investors sitting on painful losses. Roland Head crunches the numbers and wonders if…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As I near 50 without enough savings, what would Warren Buffett say to 17-year-old me?

| James Beard

As he approaches his 50s with insufficient savings, our writer considers what Warren Buffett would have told him 33 years…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: last chance to snap up a bargain?

| Roland Head

Lloyds' share price has been rising in this year's market rally. Is there still time for value hunters to buy…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

3 dividend shares I’m backing to outperform in 2023!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores three dividend shares he's backing to outperform the market in 2023, based on economic forecasts and…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’m investing like Warren Buffett after the FTSE correction!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how the FTSE correction is aiding his value investing strategy. But what else can he learn…

Read more »