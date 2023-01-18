Home » Investing Articles » With £1k, I’d buy and hold these 5 Warren Buffett-style stocks

With £1k, I’d buy and hold these 5 Warren Buffett-style stocks

If I had a spare £1,000 to invest in Warren Buffett-style shares, these are the five diverse stock picks that I’d be looking at right now.

Latest posts by James J. McCombie (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had a spare £1,000 to invest in UK stocks for 2023, and I wanted to invest in the style of Warren Buffett I’d buy the following five shares:

  • Plus500
  • Imperial Brands
  • BHP
  • B&M European Value
  • Computacenter

These are the British stocks that I feel allow me to echo his investing philosophy most closely and that offer diversification across industries.

What are Warren Buffett-style stocks?

I won’t pretend to know exactly how Warren Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger select stocks for their portfolio. However, there are numerous books written on their investing style. There are plenty of investing-related quotes attributed to the pair. And of course, there are the letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, penned by the man himself to digest.

Price-to-free cash flow per share (TTM)Return on Equity (TTM)Operating Margin (TTM)Revenue growth (5yr CAGR)
Plus5003.955.8%56.8%17.0%
Imperial Brands6.525.7%8.2%1.5%
BHP6.642.1%52.4%12.7%
B&M European Value7.749.4%12.2%14.0%
Computacenter12.623.7%3.87%15.7%
A table showing key characteristics of my five Warren Buffett-style stocks

While some might describe Warren Buffett as a value investor, I’d say he looks for quality. He likes bigger businesses that generate plenty of cash, have high returns on equity, solid margins for their industry, and have been doing all that for years. They also have to have a business model that’s simple to understand. All this combines to make a judgment that the earnings of the company will likely be higher in five, 10, and 20 years. If such a business is available for a rational price (there’s the value investing part), then Warren Buffett would likely be interested in buying it and holding it for the long term — his favourite holding period is widely quoted as being “forever“.

Portfolio diversification

In my hunt for Warren Buffett-style stocks, I generated a list of more than five. Many of the highest-rated stocks based on metrics such as free cash flow per share and return on equity didn’t make my final list. That’s because I wanted five shares that came from different industries.

Diversification is crucial. Five stocks from the same industry can suffer the same fate. Take for example the recent news of Direct Line cutting its dividend because of bad winter weather driving up the cost of claims. Its share price fell, but so did the prices of other insurers’ stocks because they’re in the same business and investors thought they’d struggle too. A portfolio of insurers would have been hammered.

Investing £200 across five industries, consumer cyclical (B&M), basic materials (BHP), financials (Plus 500), consumer defensive (Imperial Brands), and technology (Computacenter), would give a degree of diversification. But would it be enough? Were I building a new portfolio with just these stocks, then I would say no, it wouldn’t. I’d want to add a position in an ETF that tracks a broad market index like the FTSE All-Share. That would mean either sacrificing one of the five Buffett-style stocks or committing additional funds.

Were I adding these five to an existing Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio of say, 15 stocks, then I might be happy with the diversification, assuming of course my existing portfolio isn’t concentrated in too few industries.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James McCombie has positions in Direct Line Insurance Group Plc and Plus500. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the stock market is breaking higher despite the UK economy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights several points including a potential peak of inflation as to why the stock market is performing so…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Can I make a million from a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Alan Oscroft

Does making a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA seem out of reach? Well, a lot of UK investors…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can the THG share price ever recover?

| Christopher Ruane

The THG share price is down more than 90% in under two years. Christopher Ruane remains unconvinced it will reach…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Growth Shares

Marks and Spencer shares: the hottest FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| John Choong

Marks and Spencer shares are back in fashion as the most traded FTSE 250 stock so far in 2023. With…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Stock market investment for beginners: 3 things I wish I’d known

| Christopher Ruane

Looking back on his past mistakes, Christopher Ruane shares three lessons he applies today when investing in the stock market.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Could buy-and-hold investing work well during a recession?

| Christopher Ruane

As a believer in buy-and-hold investing, does our writer worry about what a recession might mean for his portfolio? No!…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Earnings: are Currys shares a bargain buy after mixed Christmas trading?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews the Christmas trading report and assesses whether Currys shares might now be a bargain hiding in plain…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

2 reasons why the Lloyds share price could break 56p this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the interest rate forecasts and the positive economic data that could support the Lloyds share price…

Read more »