3 AIM shares I’d buy to hold for the next 10 years!

Our writer is looking for top stocks to buy outside the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Here’s a handful of AIM shares that have grabbed his attention.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been scouring London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) for the best growth shares to buy. Here are three I’m considering buying for my investment portfolio in 2023.

CVS Group

The amount people spend on their pets has grown rapidly over the past decade. And it’s tipped to keep growing strongly even as the cost-of-living crisis endures. Analysts at Statista think the veterinary care market, for example, will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.46% between 2023 and 2027.

CVS Group (LSE:CVSG) is a UK share I’ve bought to capitalise on this theme. And I’m thinking about adding to my holdings following recent share price weakness. This business owns more than 500 vet surgeries across the country along with diagnostics centres and crematoria.

Latest financials showed organic sales rose 7.4% in the four months to October. This was at the top end of the company’s 4-8% target. I’d buy CVS even though labour shortages in the animalcare market could dent its growth plans.

Lok’nStore Group

Britain’s self-storage market could slow in the near term as the housing market cools. A need for temporary storage by home movers is the chief driver is this fast-growing industry.

But the long-term outlook remains robust, thanks to themes like population growth and the rise of e-commerce. So I’m considering adding Lok’nStore Group (LSE:LOK) shares to my portfolio.

The company is one of the largest players in the industry and has ambitious expansion plans to turbocharge earnings over the next decade. It wants to open four new major stores in the 12 months to October. And its secured pipeline of 10 sites (as of July 2022) will increase its owned space by a whopping 44.1%.  

The UK self-storage industry looks set to remain undersupplied for years to come. So rental incomes (which hit record highs last year) should continue rising strongly. Average rents shot 9% higher last year, according to real estate services business Cushman Wakefield.

Jubilee Metals Group

The green energy revolution provides excellent opportunities for UK share investors. One stock I’m considering buying to capitalise on the climate change battle is Jubilee Metals Group (LSE:JLP).

This AIM business recovers platinum group metals (PGMs), copper, cobalt and other industrial commodities. These are all in high demand as electric vehicle sales soar and increasing amounts of metal are loaded into catalytic converters.

I think now is a great time to build a position in Jubilee Metals too. Successful copper production trials recently using direct leaching could open up fresh growth opportunities in Zambia. On top of this, the miner currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.2 times.

I’d buy Jubilee despite the threat of oversupply in some of its markets. This could hit prices and consequently profits growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Cvs Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

