Home » Investing Articles » Scottish Mortgage is one of my top 3 investment trusts for 2023

Scottish Mortgage is one of my top 3 investment trusts for 2023

I want to own Scottish Mortgage for tech exposure and two other trusts for UK small cap and green energy exposure in 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by James J. McCombie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investment trusts trade just like any other stock. I like them because they are a relatively simple way to get exposure to a large number of stocks. The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is one such trust I own for exposure to tech stocks.

I am considering adding the Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LSE: THRG) to my portfolio to get broad exposure to smaller UK companies. But it’s not just stock portfolios that I can get exposure to by buying trusts. By owning The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG), I get access to income and electricity-generating assets in the renewable energy space.

UK small-cap stocks

The manager of Blackrock Throgmorton seeks the highest-quality growth stocks in the UK small-cap space for its portfolio. The trust also takes short positions against companies that are likely to underperform, which differentiates this trust from its competitors.

Performance has been good in the long term. Over the last 10 years, the trust has returned 252% versus 130% for its benchmark. However, last year the BlackRock Throgmorton share price declined by 38%. That was due to growth underperforming in a time of rising interest rates and inflation. A modest amount of gearing also amplified losses.

Using data from Morningstar, I can see that the trust’s estimated net asset value (NAV) per share is 631p. The Black Throgmorton Trust share price is around 612p. That means that BlackRock Throgmorton’s portfolio is selling for about 3% less than what it is judged to be worth. And with that track record and some signs that inflation is abating, I think it is positioned to do well. I plan to start building a position this year.

Investing in renewable energy

The Renewables Infrastructure Group invests mainly in wind farms, but also solar and battery storage assets in the UK and Europe. It generates income from selling the electricity these assets generate. Inflation should gently nudge its revenues from existing operations higher over time. Plus the company continually seeks to add more revenue-generating assets.

The UK government’s windfall tax on electricity generators will drag on income in 2023 and 2024, possibly stalling dividend growth and putting pressure on the share price. But beyond 2024 I think that dividend growth will return. And since the renewable energy industry shows no sign of slowing its growth, I am happy to hold it in my portfolio for the long term. Its share price has grown by 113% since 2013, and I hope it can repeat that kind of performance.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage invests in companies that are bringing transformational technologies, products, and processes to market. It chases high growth but holds for the long term to realise it. Some of these investments are in unlisted companies, and overall the portfolio is rated as a six on a seven-point risk scale according to company literature.

That risk was highlighted last year when the company’s share price dropped 45.7% as the market turned away from growth stocks. But the rewards can also be great. Over the last 10 years, the Scottish Mortgage share price is up 421%. As with BlackRock Throgmorton, if inflation eases and rates stop rising, growth should come back into favour, making Scottish Mortgage a solid choice in 2023 and beyond for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James McCombie has positions in The Renewables Infrastructure Group and the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to buy and hold for the next five years

| Roland Head

These penny stocks could deliver attractive returns, says Roland Head, highlighting a 7% dividend yield and a stock trading below…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares! Should I invest in them today?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best dividend shares to buy for my portfolio in 2023. Are these FTSE index income generators…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

3 stocks that are untouchable in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Despite his Stocks and Shares ISA dropping 25% in 2022, this Fool isn't selling. Here he highlights three stocks that…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Boom or recession? 2 FTSE 100 shares I think are nailed on to perform regardless

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

What 2023 holds for the stock market is anyone's guess, so I am picking the FTSE 100 shares that can…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

New to investing? I use the Warren Buffett method as I try to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions following these investment principles. Christopher Ruane has more modest aims but is following a similar…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Stop saving & start investing! How to build a £1m ISA with FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2022 stock market correction may have created a breath-taking buying opportunity for dividend stocks in the UK's flagship index.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: I’m hunting for fallen shares to build wealth

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's searching for shares trading at a discount in this year following the stock market…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

No savings in 2023? Here’s how I’d start building passive income

| Roland Head

Where should investors look for a reliable passive income in 2023? Roland Head explains how he'd get started and highlights…

Read more »