Home » Investing Articles » Why this UK share could power my portfolio growth for years

Why this UK share could power my portfolio growth for years

With steady dividend yields of around 5% and a critical role in powering economies, this UK share has a key place in my portfolio for 2023.

Latest posts by John Maslen (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of York downtown at night

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a cautious investor, trust and knowledge are key when building my portfolio. And there is one UK share I see in particular as a foundation of growth this year and into the future – National Grid (LSE:NG).

There are two reasons for this.

Dependable dividends

Not all dividends are made equal, and when companies hand out a share of their profits each year, some generate greater income for investors than others.

National Grid has been a star performer in my portfolio for years when it comes to dividends, with a yield of around 5%. This means that despite National Grid currently accounting for 9% of my total investment portfolio by value, last year it represented 14% of the dividend income generated from all my shareholdings.

There is no guarantee that future dividends will reflect past performance. But the half-year results National Grid presented in November 2022 were highly encouraging, with operating profit up 44%, earnings per share up 42% and interim dividend growth of 3.7%.

Source: National Grid

Furthermore, the total value of dividend payments has been rising steadily for years, despite the disruption of the pandemic.

Finally, there is a clear commitment from chief executive John Pettigrew to aim to grow dividend per share in line with CPIH, the leading measure of inflation.

Put all these together and it gives me confidence that National Grid will remain a strong dividend performer in my portfolio for years.

Stable share performance

Investing in the current climate can be unpredictable, as once-promising businesses suddenly collapse in value (I am looking at you, Cazoo). But for me, National Grid represents a relative oasis of calm.

Every share price can show volatility in the short term, but over the long term National Grid tends to hover between 900p and 1,100p.

Investing at the right time remains important. But there is always the security of potentially strong dividend income to offset any reduction in share value, especially when planning to hold shares for a long period of time.

National Grid’s strength is its essential role, now and in the future, powering economies through energy infrastructure, distribution and transmission. It is a leading investor in the delivery of net zero, the transitioning to a fossil-free future in its UK and US markets, with major projects including significant investments in offshore wind that will power millions of homes.

My long-term partner

For my investment portfolio, I see National Grid as a long-term partner. Even in a post fossil-fuel world, with its investment in wind and solar, as long as the wind blows and the sun shines, National Grid should continue to generate strong revenues, leading to robust dividend and share price performance. If the encouraging signs remain, I expect its share of my portfolio to increase to make the most of its potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Maslen has positions in National Grid. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

4 high-yield stocks that are double the FTSE 100 average

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith identifies several high-yield stocks that do carry risk, but also the potential for some lucrative income for his…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Why Prudential’s share price could rocket in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Prudential's share price has jumped recently and Edward Sheldon believes it can continue rising in 2023 on the back of…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The Superdry share price is up 50% in a month! Yet I think it’s still a bargain

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane ended last year bullish on the Superdry share price. Even after a recent surge, he still sees possible…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

Could Scottish Mortgage shares reach £10 this year?

| Christopher Ruane

Scottish Mortgage shares have been sinking -- and might keep going down. So why would Christopher Ruane be happy to…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d start looking for unloved FTSE 100 shares to buy for an early retirement

| Christopher Ruane

Can finding FTSE 100 shares with fat prospects but a thin fan base among investors help our writer retire early?…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Could hydrogen shares beat the market in 2023?

| Christopher Ruane

Some hydrogen shares have come storming out of the gate so far in 2023. Looking at the longer-term picture though,…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

Earnings season: Marks and Spencer sales fizz, but will its share price do so too?

| Andrew Mackie

As M&S Christmas trading figures sparkle, Andrew Mackie explores what it could mean for the recovering Marks and Spencer share…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Earnings season: ASOS shares surge on turnaround hopes. Time to buy?

| Roland Head

The ASOS share price is up despite a slump in UK sales over Christmas. Roland Head is impressed with progress…

Read more »