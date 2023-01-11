Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 4 cheap FTSE 100 shares! Should investors buy them today?

4 cheap FTSE 100 shares! Should investors buy them today?

I’m searching for the best cheap shares to buy for my portfolio in 2023. Are these popular UK value stocks too good to miss?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love a stock market bargain. So I’m delighted that there are plenty of cheap UK shares for me to choose from following 2022’s market volatility.

Here are some of the most popular value stocks with investors using Freetrade’s platform. Should I add them to my own portfolio this year?

Big banks

FTSE 100 banks Lloyds and Standard Chartered are both extremely popular right now. Freetrade analyst Sweeney says the latter has “textbook credentials for a value stock,” the business trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.4 times and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.4. In fact the analyst has said StanChart could be “a value stock to watch”.

As a long-term investor, I’m inclined to agree. The bank has significant exposure to China, a market which could struggle in 2023 as Covid-19 infections there explode. But I think a focus on Asia and Africa could produce big shareholder returns in the coming decades.

Personal wealth levels are tipped to grow strongly, meaning demand for financial services should also soar from current low levels.

Not loving Lloyds shares

As for Lloyds, Sweeney notes that it trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.6 times and carries a P/B ratio of 0.6. He suggests that higher interest rates could boost investor interest for the share in 2023. A higher rate boosts the difference between the rates banks can offer savers and borrowers, giving profits a shot in the arm.

But I’m not tempted to buy Lloyds shares today. Not even a current 5.8% forward dividend yield is enough to encourage me to invest.

The British economy could be set for prolonged weakness on a multitude of colossal structural problems. And UK-focused banks like this face weak revenues growth and higher-than-usual loan impairments for years to come.

Other FTSE 100 heavyweights

I’d much rather buy Legal & General Group shares for my own portfolio, another popular stock with Freetrade customers. As Sweeney notes, the financial services company trades on a forward P/E ratio of 7.6 times and carries a P/B ratio of 1.4.

At current prices, Legal & General also carries a mighty 7.9% dividend yield. The FTSE 100 firm faces high levels of competition that can take a big bite out of profits. But I still expect earnings here to rise strongly as a steadily growing elderly population drives demand for pensions and other retirement products.

Tobacco manufacturer Imperial Brands has also been in high demand of late. It boasts a forward P/E ratio of 12.8 times and a P/B ratio of 2.9. And its dividend yield sits at 7.2%.

But I wouldn’t buy this FTSE index share today. I like the exceptional pulling power of its brands like Lucky Strike and Winston. However, the long-term future of Imperial Brands remains highly uncertain as laws around the use of cigarettes and vaping products steadily tighten.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

easyJet shares: a buy for its passive income and growth potential

| John Choong

easyJet shares are growing at an exponential rate and could see a return to dividend payments in the near future.…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price recover to its pre-Covid levels in 2023?

| Charlie Carman

The Lloyds share price is still below where it was before the pandemic. Will the FTSE 100 banking group return…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k a month to build passive income for life 

| Harvey Jones

My retirement gets closer every day and I'm looking forward to sitting back and drawing a passive income from my…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin! I’d buy these dividend stocks for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the best passive income opportunities now are in stocks, rather than cryptocurrencies. And he has two on…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

This investment trust dividend yield just crashed. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

A high-yield investment trust recently slashed its dividend. Despite that, our writer would still add it to his portfolio if…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 reasons I just bought Vodafone shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has taken advantage of a steep fall in the price of Vodafone shares to load up for his…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 massively underperformed the FTSE 100 in 2022. But here's one stock in the out-of-favour index that I'd…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Earnings season: why the Direct Line share price just crashed

| Roland Head

Direct Line's share price has crashed after the firm cancelled its dividend. Shareholder Roland Head explains what's happened and what…

Read more »